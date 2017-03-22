Top ten finish sees Tejay Van Garderen take overall lead in Spain

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage 3 ended with the race’s first summit finish, with Tejay van Garderen crossing the line in eighth place to move into the leader’s jersey after an explosive finale on La Molina.

The peloton kept several early moves under control, making it a fast start to the day with riders covering 42km in the first hour of racing.

Eventually almost 60km into the 188.3km stage, five riders were able to loosen the grip of the peloton and began to extend an advantage which peaked at around seven minutes on the slopes of the Alt de Toses climb.

With BMC Racing Team helping to set the pace behind, the gap to the breakaway began to fall with 60km and two climbs of La Molina remaining.

As the breakaway went over the top of the first ascent of the well-known climb, the gap had been brought to within two minutes before dipping under a minute as the reduced peloton made the right hand turn to start round two.

The pace continued to increase, and with the final breakaway rider reeled in, only a select group of General Classification contenders, including van Garderen, were left at the front of the race battling for position.

Despite multiple attacks inside the closing 5km, the group was still together with just 500m remaining before a burst of acceleration from Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Daniel Martin (Quick-Step Floor) saw the duo take first and second respectively.

Van Garderen pushed on behind and put in a strong effort to take eighth on the stage and move into the leader’s jersey, 41 seconds ahead of BMC Racing Team teammate, Samuel Sánchez.

Rohan Dennis was forced to withdraw from racing due to illness, as detailed by BMC Racing Team doctor, Dr. Daniele Zaccaria below.

Tejay van Garderen:

“The team rode amazingly today with the breakaway taking over 60km to establish itself. We were confident heading into today’s stage and, as we have good memories of La Molina, we were pretty sure we could keep the jersey. Yesterday there was a lot of commotion, and we put that behind us and got on with today’s task.”

“It was all up in the air until just before today’s stage when we eventually got the jersey and subsequently the responsibility to control the race. This meant we had to adjust our strategy, but I think we handled this well and showed we are the stronger team.”

“This is a big race. It has a lot of history and carries some weight being UCI WorldTour. We have a comfortable lead, but it’s not a sure thing especially with stage 5 but the team has good morale, and we are motivated to do our best to defend this jersey.”