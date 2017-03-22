Tour de Fat travels to 33 cities in 2017

New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat is back for its 18th season and this year without question will be the biggest and boldest yet. The traveling philanthropic beer, music, and bike festival will kick off a 33-show season May 20th in Asheville, NC and wrap up Oct. 7th in Tempe, AZ.

In addition to greatly expanding the festival’s reach to accommodate more fans, this year’s events will include world-class entertainment by the likes of The Roots, Third Eye Blind, The All-American Rejects, The Naked and Famous, Michael Franti & Spearhead, X-Ambassadors, and many more.

All events will be ticketed (price varies by city) and tickets will be available in advance online at Newbelgium.com/ tour-de-fat or at any of the box offices for Tour de Fat venues. New Belgium has raised more than $4.5 million for partnering non-profits since its inception. This summer Tour de Fat hopes to generate more than $600,000 in support of local causes.

“This is one of the greatest ways we can give back to local communities,” said Brand Manager, Sam Sawyer. “Not only do folks get a great event with top musical acts and plenty of spectacle, local non-profits get a cash injection and the opportunity to share their message. It’s like a win-win-and win-again scenario. This is without a doubt some of the most fun we have all year.”

In addition to musical headliners, a touring ensemble of artists, cirque performers, and general mayhemists will appear alongside local buskers and street performers. New Belgium Brewing will host a battle of the bands in many cities prior to the event to give local bands the chance to represent their hometown scene.

The 2017 Tour de Fat schedule is as follows:

5/20 Asheville, NC Third Eye Blind

5/27 Charlotte, NC A Thousand Horses

5/31 Atlanta, GA Corey Harper

6/3 Orlando, FL Jamestown Revival

6/6 Baltimore, MD Hollis Brown

6/6 St. Petersburg, FL Corey Harper

6/10 Philadelphia, PA Plain White T’s

6/10 St. Louis, MO Nick Waterhouse

6/11 New Orleans, LA Corey Harper

6/17 Boston, MA AWOLNATION

6/17 Dallas, TX Jamestown Revival

7/1 Columbus, OH Smallpools

7/5 Cleveland, OH Rainbow Kitten Surprise

7/8 San Diego, CA The Naked and Famous

7/11 Sacramento, CA Hollis Brown

7/15 New York, NY The Naked and Famous

7/15 Santa Cruz, CA Wilderado

7/21 Oakland, CA Hollis Brown

7/22 Washington, DC Vintage Trouble

7/29 Chicago, IL The Roots

7/29 Grand Rapids, MI Nick Waterhouse

8/5 Indianapolis, IN The Record Company

8/12 Detroit, MI Skylar Grey

8/12 Boise, ID Blackberry Smoke

8/12 Kansas City, KS Atlas Genius

8/19 Minneapolis, MN The Record Company

8/19 San Francisco, CA Vintage Trouble

8/23 Madison, WI Atlas Genius

8/25 Boulder, CO Wilderado

8/26 Denver, CO Capital Cities

8/26 Colorado Springs, CO Wilderado

9/2 Fort Collins, CO The All-American Rejects & X Ambassadors

10/7 Tempe, AZ Michael Franti & Spearhead

Ticket sales are first come, first served. Information will be updated online in the weeks leading up to each event.