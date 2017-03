Ask anyone in the Northeast, and they will tell you we are over Winter. A snowy forest is beautiful for pictures, but we are itching to get back out on the trails. Pivot reminds us that just a car ride away, the great trails of Knoxville, TN are waiting.

Pivot Reynolds Enduro rider Brice Shirbach takes us for a ride through some Knoxville trails to remind us that Spring is almost here!

