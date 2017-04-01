Tour of the Battenkill Adds UCI Event for 2017

Anthem Sports – organizers of the Tour of the Battenkill – announce that the event has been added to the UCI America’s Tour Calendar for both Men and Women for 2017, taking the place of the cancelled Philadelphia International Cycling Classic on Saturday, June 3. The event is also featured on the USA Cycling Professional Road Tour for 2017.

Both the Men’s and Women’s races have received a UCI 1.2grading for the one-day event, situated 175 miles north of New York City near Saratoga Springs.

The event complements the popular amateur event scheduled for 2 weeks earlier on Saturday, May 20.

Men will race 200 km and women will race 100 km in the Battenkill Valley of upstate New York on a course that features several dirt road sections. The final course is to be announced.

The Tour of the Battenkill last held UCI events in 2010 and 2012 for the Men only, where Caleb Fairly and Francisco Mancebo were winners, respectively.