2017 Vuelta Cyclista al Pais Vasco: Stage 1 Results

Team Sunweb stepped out for a race week at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco today and Michael Matthews (AUS) finished off an incredible effort from the team to take his first victory of the season.

Keen to create an opportunity for a sprint, Team Sunweb lead the charge and put in a mountain of work at the head of the peloton to bring the days early breakaway back to the bunch. A late solo attack threatened to ruin the sprinters chances, but the team were up at the head of the peloton chasing hard to bridge the gap. As the bunch headed round the final corner through to the finish line the team were able to deliver Matthews into a perfect position. The Australian launched his infamous explosive sprint, an effort that proved to be too strong for his opponents and he powered to victory taking his first win wearing Team Sunweb’s colours.

After his win Matthews said: “Today was a perfect day and the team worked all day out the front on their own. The guys put me into the perfect position to win the stage and I can’t thank them enough for their help and support today. I am really happy I could take the win after all of their amazing work and dedication.”

“The team did a very good job controlling the peloton all day, aiming towards a sprint for Michael,” said Team Sunweb coach Morten Bennekou (DEN). “When the early breakaway was caught with 20km to go we kept focused and positioned until the final. We are all especially happy because the victory was based on a strong team performance and an equally as strong individual performance. We are looking forward to riding with the yellow jersey tomorrow.”

Stage 1 Brief Results:

Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 3:45:07″ Jay McCarthy (Australia / BORA) ST Simon Gerrans (Australia / Orica) Jhonatan Restrepo (Colombia / Katusha) Sean De Bie (Belgium / Lotto) Maximiliano Richeze (Argentina / Quick-Step) Rigoberto Uran (Colombia / Cannondale) Anthony Roux (France / FDJ) Ben Swift (Britain / UAE Team Emirates) Gregor Muehlberger (Austria / BORA)

General Classification After Stage 1:

