Pearl Izumi named exclusive training apparel & cycling shoe sponsor of USA Triathlon

Pearl Izumi today was announced as the exclusive cycling apparel, training apparel and cycling shoe sponsor of USA Triathlon, including the USA Triathlon National Team, USA Paratriathlon National Team and Team USA, comprised of the top age-group athletes who qualify to represent their country at the International Triathlon Union World Championships.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with USA Triathlon,” said Andrew Hammond, Global Brand Manager for Pearl Izumi. “We look forward to a close relationship with this dedicated group of athletes, from pros to the newly initiated.”

Pearl Izumi will outfit the elite athletes on the USA Triathlon and USA Paratriathlon National Teams with cycling apparel to wear at ITU events and for training purposes. USA Triathlon will also utilize Pearl Izumi cycling gear to award to National Champions at all four USA Triathlon-owned National Championships: Age Group, Collegiate Club & High School, Duathlon, and Youth & Junior.

Upon registering or renewing in 2017, USA Triathlon members will receive exclusive Pearl Izumi benefits, including special offers on PearlIzumi.com through a personalized discount code. In addition, USA Triathlon teams and clubs can receive up to 20% off Pearl Izumi custom orders.

“USA Triathlon is thrilled to partner with Pearl Izumi,” said Matthew Stone, Sr. Marketing Manager for USA Triathlon. “Their support of our National Team, Paratriathlon National Team, and our Team USA program has already been tremendous, and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership and product lines through Pearl Izumi.”