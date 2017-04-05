Greg Van Avermaet prepared for Paris-Roubaix battle

Greg Van Avermaet will return to the cobbles this Sunday at Paris-Roubaix looking to continue his Classics success.

Sports Director Fabio Baldato said Van Avermaet will be supported largely by the same team that lined up at the Tour of Flanders.

“With the exception of Miles Scotson, who will replace Silvan Dillier and make his Paris-Roubaix debut, we have the same six riders lining up this Sunday to race for Greg Van Avermaet at Paris-Roubaix. We know we have a strong team and I think we can learn a lot from our Tour of Flanders performance to be even stronger at Paris-Roubaix,” Baldato explained.

“Paris-Roubaix is a different kind of race to the Tour of Flanders but I definitely think we can finish with a good result. We saw last week just how strong Greg is no matter what is thrown at him in the race, and having missed out on the victory at the Tour of Flanders, we are even more motivated for this Sunday’s race.”

After missing the 2016 edition due to injury, Van Avermaet is looking to repeat his 2015 podium result.

“When you line up at any race you line up to win, and Paris-Roubaix is no exception. It’s no secret that the Tour of Flanders was the big one for me but I want to win a Monument this year and I have another chance this Sunday. I know I can do a good race and get the result I want. The Tour of Flanders showed that anything can happen in these races, so if everything goes to plan at Paris-Roubaix there’s no reason why I can’t win,” Van Avermaet said.

Paris-Roubaix (9 April 2017)

Rider Roster: Jempy Drucker (LUX), Martin Elmiger (SUI), Stefan Küng (SUI), Daniel Oss (ITA), Manuel Quinziato (ITA), Miles Scotson (AUS), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Francisco Ventoso (ESP).

Sports Directors: Fabio Baldato (ITA), Valerio Piva (ITA)