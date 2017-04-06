2017 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco: Stage 4 Results

Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Vuelta Ciclista al País Vasco today in Bilbao. In the last three kilometres, the team LottoNL-Jumbo Slovenian escaped from the peloton and time trialled to the finish line solo. With the win, he moves to second place in classification behind David de la Cruz.

“There were a lot of attacks and when I sat in front, I knew this was the moment. I attacked and did everything to keep my lead,” said Roglic.

“I keep going full-gas until the finish. I’m speechless. I’m very happy with this victory and that it worked out today.”

Roglic, who recently extended his contract by one year, took his second victory of the season after the Volta ao Algarve overall. It confirms his rapid development under the guidance of team LottoNL-Jumbo. It also underlines the team’s strength in the Basque Country. The Dutch team is among the strongest teams in the peloton as it was in stage races Algarve, Tirreno-Adriatico, Valencia and Catalunya.

“We had the plan to attack, and that was rewarded today,” said Sports Director Grischa Niermann.

An early escape was caught and the riders climbed the Vivero. On the climb, George Bennett tried to get away but the peloton followed. Just before the summit, he tried again and on the descent, he had a small gap. In the streets of Bilbao, the peloton came back and it was up to Roglic.

“We told the men to attack,” Niermann added. “On the climb, George tried a number of times and in the final phase Primoz drove away. He gave it everything and the chasing peloton broke.

“It is nice to win. The whole team rode strongly and it’s good to see our leaders join the fight for the victory. Not by hoping, but by taking initiative.”

Stage 4 Brief Results:

Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / LottoNL) 4:23:46″ Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) +3″ Giovanni Visconti (Italy / Bahrain) Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) Simon Yates (Britain / Orica) Patrick Konrad (Austria / BORA) Rudy Molard (France / FDJ) Diego Ulissi (Italy / UAE Team Emirates) Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / BORA) Alejandro Valverde (Spain / Movistar)

General Classification After Stage 4:

David De La Cruz (Spain / Quick-Step) 16:38:43″ Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / LottoNL) ST Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / Team Sky) +3″ Alejandro Valverde (Spain / Movistar) Patrick Konrad (Austria / BORA) Rudy Molard (France / FDJ) George Bennett (New Zealand / LottoNL) Ruben Fernandez (Spain / Movistar) Rigoberto Uran (Colombia / Cannondale) Romain Bardet (France / AG2R)