Women’s squad announced for Pan Am Road Championships

USA Cycling announced today the five women that will represent the USA at the upcoming Pan American Continental Road Championships, May 4-7 in the Dominican Republic.

Chloe Dygert (Bremerton, Wash./Sho-Air TWENTY20) will headline the women’s squad. The 2015 Junior World Champion in the time trial was also a member of the Olympic silver medal team pursuit squad and was the individual pursuit gold medalist at the Track World Cup in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Dygert will be joined in the May 6th road race by 2016 Junior World Championship road race silver medalist Skylar Schneider (West Allis, Wis./Unattached) and 2016 Pro Road Tour overall winner Samantha Schneider (West Allis, Wis./Unattached). Also lining up for Team USA in the road race will be Alison Tetrick (Petaluma, Calif./Cylance Pro Cycling), Leah Thomas (Boulder Creek, Calif./Sho-Air TWENTY20) and Tayler Wiles (Fairfax, Calif./United Healthcare Pro Cycling).

Dygert and Wiles will also compete for continental titles in the individual time trial on May 4.

The USA will also contest the U23 men’s road race and time trial at the continental championships next month. That roster will be announced on Monday, April 17.