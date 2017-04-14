Velorama Colorado Announce New Ticket Packages

Velorama Colorado, which will transform the RiNo Art District into a one-of-a-kind hub for great music and world-class cycling this August, has proven to be such a popular ticket that promoters this week will launch new pass and package options.

From Aug. 11-13, Velorama Colorado will feature the world’s best cyclists racing in the Denver stages of the Colorado Classic; national music acts including Wilco and Death Cab for Cutie; and hundreds of vendors in a festival marketplace that includes merchants with the Denver Flea, a Bike Expo and libations from Drink RiNo, a coalition of independent craft makers of beer, cider and wine.

Discounted, early-bird general-admission tickets for all three days of the Velorama festival sold out last week, but there’s still time to save money by purchasing advance tickets at $35 per day or discounted packages.

“Tickets for Velorama Colorado have been on sale for about a month, and have been selling at a brisk pace,” said David Koff, CEO of RPM Events Group. “We’ve also heard from customers who are interested in a ticket that covers all three days of the Velorama festival, or packages that allow them to attend with a family or group — and later this week we’ll make that happen.”

Beginning Friday, April 14, Velorama organizers will offer three-day, general-admission festival passes for $90, a savings of $15 if bought separately. Additionally, to make it easier to attend with friends and families, organizers will offer general-admission ticket four-packs for $120 daily, a savings of $20 if bought separately.

Like the early-bird tickets, a limited number of advance tickets, three-day passes and daily four-packs are available, and organizers are urging people to purchase them soon before prices increase. Discounted VIP packages are also available.

General-admission tickets cover access to a full day of music, pro bike racing, and a festival marketplace featuring craft-makers from Denver Flea, food truck vendors, special events, and a Drink RiNo Beer Garden.

“We know that people want to get the most from their entertainment dollar, and we’ve put together these advanced-sale deals with that in mind,” said Koff. “Whether you buy now or in August, we’re giving you a fantastic deal on a day — or several days — of great music, unique merchandise, food and drink, and the best viewing spots to see elite cyclists compete in the Colorado Classic.”

Tickets are available online at VeloramaColorado.com.

Velorama Colorado schedule:

Day 1, Aug. 11 (Gates open 4 p.m., music scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.)

Race: Colorado Classic — Women’s RiNo Criterium

Party: Drink RiNo beer, wine and cider garden; local food; 200-booth Denver Flea; 50-booth bike expo; fun bicycle events for families, kids, and amateurs, and more

Music: Wilco, New Pornographers, and La Santa Cecilia

Day 2, Aug. 12 (Gates open 10 a.m., music scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.)

Race: Colorado Classic — Men’s Stage 3, RiNo start/finish, Peak to Peak Hwy out-and-back

Party: Drink RiNo beer, wine and cider garden; local food; 200-booth Denver Flea; 50-booth bike expo; fun bicycle events for families, kids, and amateurs, and more

Music: Death Cab for Cutie, Saint Motel and Tennis

Day 3, Aug. 13 (Gates open 10 a.m.)

Race: Colorado Classic — Men’s Stage 4, RiNo start/finish, Denver city circuit; closing ceremonies of Colorado Classic

Party: Drink RiNo beer, wine and cider garden; local food; 200-booth Denver Flea; 50-booth bike expo; fun bicycle events for families, kids, and amateurs, and more

Music: Family Music and Fun Day