World Bicycle Relief publishes 2016 Global Impact Report

World Bicycle Relief, a global nonprofit and social enterprise mobilizing people in developing countries through the Power of Bicycles, distributed 48,259 of its high-quality, specially-designed Buffalo Bicycles into nine countries this year, according to the organization’s 2016 Impact Report released today. The total number of bicycles distributed from inception through 2016 tops 337,000, enabling students, healthcare workers and entrepreneurs to access education, healthcare and greater economic opportunities.

2016 Impact Report Highlights:

48,259 Buffalo Bicycles distributed

25,095 bicycles distributed to students

243 field mechanics trained

9 countries served: Colombia, Eritrea, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, Thailand, Zambia and Zimbabwe

9 countries with ongoing research studies collecting data on bicycle usage and input

Global Impact from 2005-2016:

337,000+ bicycles distributed

126,104 bicycles distributed to students

1,684 field mechanics trained

19 countries served

6 research studies published: 2 Education, 2 Economic Development, 1 Healthcare, 1 Disaster Relief

“We see lives changed, lives saved, and the futures of individuals and their families rewritten because of a simple heavy-duty, high-quality bicycle,” said F.K. Day, co-founder of World Bicycle Relief. “This year’s results reinforce our commitment to continued improvement and innovation in order to scale significantly and generate an even greater impact in the years to come.”

Program data has shown that with a reliable bicycle, academic performance increases up to 59%, community healthcare workers make 45% more patient visits, and dairy farmers increase number of deliveries by up to 25%.

World Bicycle Relief believes that mobility is fundamental to social and economic development. Founded in 2005, WBR distributes bicycles to students, healthcare workers and entrepreneurs in developing countries where distance is often a barrier to accessing education, healthcare and economic development. Bicycles are supplied by the organization’s wholly-owned subsidiary Buffalo Bicycles, Ltd., a for-profit social enterprise selling bikes sturdy enough to withstand the difficult terrain of rural Africa. With high-quality bicycles, individuals and communities in rural developing regions can dramatically improve livelihoods and educational and health care outcomes.

Other key takeaways from the 2016 Impact Report:

70% of bicycles distributed to students were targeted to girls. Girls who stay in school gain more employment opportunities and a higher likelihood to close the gender pay gap. With a bicycle, commute times are shortened, students arrive to school on time and less fatigued, and academic performance increases up to 59%.

Critical to sustainability, WBR is working to facilitate better access to spare parts to ensure the greatest efficiency and lowest price for both parts and maintenance. New Buffalo-branded retail shops provide improved access to quality spare parts to support WBR programs, field mechanics and bicycles.

Based on data that shows each bicycle changes an average of five lives, 241,295 lives were positively impacted through access to Buffalo Bicycles in 2016. Since 2005, 1,675,000 lives have been changed.

To read the full 2016 Impact Report, click here: https://worldbicyclerelief.org/impact-report/