April 10th Update to the UCI Approved Frames List

Fondreist TF2 Aero

The April 10th update is pretty small, but does have something interesting, the Specialized Roubaix Rim version that was raced by multiple riders during Roubaix. The Big S said that there was no problem with UCI certification because it was only changing the brakes and making slight modifications to the geometry, but the UCI approved it anyways. The new FutureShock head tube suspension received a custom tune that is not currently offered by Specialized, ramping at both ends of the suspension making it harder to start the suspension and harder to bottom it out. I doubt we will ever see the rim version in stores, as both the teams and the brand have mentioned that this model was created to aide wheel changes during the classics. Currently, Specialized is only offering the disc version on their site, even in the special Boonen white and gold colorway to celebrate the final race of his career.

Another notable addition is the K1 and K1 Track from Colnago. The K1 is the next evolution of the Kzero time trial/triathlon bike. With the addition of the K1 Track, could a Colnago sponsored athlete be going for the hour record?

Frames

BH

G7 Pro – five sizes betweenXS and XL
Approved 4/6/17 – BHB-G7P-RD

Colnago

K1 – four sizes between XS and L
Approved 4/10/17 – COLN-K1-TT

K1 Track – three sizes between S and L
Approved 4/10/17 – COLN-K1TR-TR

Corratec

Corratec CCT Team

CCT Team – six sizes between 46 and 60
Approved 4/5/17 – CORR-CCTT-RD

Fondriest

TF2 Aero – seven sizes between 41 and 58
Approved 4/10/17 – FOND-TH2A-RD

Gusto

RCA Team – five sizes between 470 and 570

Fondriest TF2 Aero

Approved 2/8/17 – GUST-RCAT-RD

Specialized

Roubaix 17 RIM – five sizes between 52 and 60
Approved 3/22/17 – SPE-R17R-RD

