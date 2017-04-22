It’s good to have choices.

Or, the importance of a good parts bin.

I took my new hardtail MTB out for its first really hard ride on Wednesday. The shakedown cruise, you might say. It was a good ride overall, given trail conditions (slightly sloppy), weather (warm and humid, especially for April) and my fitness level this time of the year.

All that said, the ride revealed what I had already suspected after some slow trail rides and some around town shralping – my weight was way too forward. With all of my weight over the front wheel, it made it hard to get my front wheel over obstacles or to even shift my body around to maneuver over roots and rocks and such.

Out came the tape measure and it turns out that the cockpit was a full three and a half inches longer on this bike than its predecessor.

But that’s okay.

Why?

I have two other stems in my parts bin. So, I have options. I can swap out the 80m Race Face Aeffect for a 70mm Easton Haven. If I want to go really short, I have a 40mm Loaded Precision to work with. All are for 35mm bars, so I can play around with options.

My handlebars feel pretty good at the moment, but if I go to a shorter stem and the bars suddenly feel too narrow or too wide, I can switch out the Easton Haven Carbon bar for an aluminum Easton or a Loaded. Like I said… options.

I know that after you build a bike from scratch, you typically end up with some extra parts. It’s tempting to put them up for sale on eBay or Facebook, but until you dial in the fit, it’s good to not have to go shopping if you want to adjust things.

Unlike my buddy who has three sets of Avid Elixir brakes sitting in his basement, you don’t need to hoard parts – get rid of duplicates – but you never know when you’ll break something and need a quick replacement.

Digging through my bin looking for stems tonight, I’m sure I’m set for a good number of ‘eventualities’. Just a few things I came across: an 11 speed road cassette, a 9 speed MTB cassette, spokes for my Hope wheels, axle parts for DT Swiss wheels, bits of chain, brake cable and housing, SPD pedals, a counterfeit full carbon saddle (danger!), derailleur cable and housing, a SRAM X7 nine-speed derailleur, etc. Hanging from the rafters are some wheels (my first 27.5 set and a 26er too), commuter tires, the rear tire for my road bike (waiting to not be destroyed by my trainer), a steel MTB fork and more. All in all, too much to list. Do I need it now? No. Will I need it in the future, or will someone I know? Most likely. Saves me a trip to the LBS or going online? You betcha.

It’s good to have choices.

