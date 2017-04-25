Lotto Soudal announces roster for 2017 Giro d’Italia

Lotto Soudal today announced the nine riders that will take the start of the 2017 Giro d’Italia, the 100th edition of the race. The first Grand Tour of the year kicks off on Friday 5 May on the Italian island Sardinia and finishes on Sunday 28 May in Milan.

André Greipel (34) won three Giro stages last year, in his entire career he has won six Giro stages. In his fifth Giro ever, the German champion aims for another stage victory. Moreno Hofland (25) will ride his third consecutive Giro, the first one in Lotto Soudal shirt.

For Bart De Clercq (30) it is the third Giro participation as well, after a four-year break. In 2011, Bart won the sixth stage to Montevergine di Mercogliano, as a neo-pro. With Maxime Monfort (34) a second Belgian climber is part of the Lotto Soudal line-up. It is his fifth Giro. The past years, Maxime each time finished on top fifteen of the overall ranking: fourteenth in 2014, eleventh in 2015 and fifteenth in 2016. In the mountains, Bart and Maxime can rely on the support of Tomasz Marczynski (33), who already stood at the start of the Giro 2012.

Sean De Bie (25) will also start his second Giro next Friday, the second Grand Tour in his career. Last year, Sean sprinted to the fifth place in Turin at the end of the last stage. Jasper De Buyst (23) makes his Giro début, after he rode his first Grand Tour in 2015, that was the Vuelta.

Lars Bak (37) is more experienced in riding Grand Tours. This Giro will be his seventeenth Grand Tour and the ninth Giro. In 2012, Lars triumphed in Sestri Levante, where the eleventh stage finished. Last, but not least there’s Adam Hansen (almost 36). For the Aussie it will be the 24th Grand Tour in his career, the seventeenth consecutive Grand Tour that he can complete and his ninth Giro. In 2013, Adam won the seventh stage in Pescara.

Lotto Soudal roster: Lars Bak, Sean De Bie, Jasper De Buyst, Bart De Clercq, André Greipel, Adam Hansen, Moreno Hofland, Tomasz Marczynski and Maxime Monfort.

Sports directors: Bart Leysen and Frederik Willems.

Like this: Like Loading...