Kirschner Brasil – Growing Cycling Through Understated Kits and Events

Yes, Brazil isn’t the first country that comes to mind when you think of cycling. It’s not even the first country when you think about South American cycling, but Isaque Kirschner wants that to change. Through organizing events and creating stylish, quality kits, Kirschner Brasil hopes to ignite the passion of Brazilians for the sport of cycling.

Kirschner was frustrated with the kits available to him in Brazil. They lacked style and quality. So, like many others in our industry, he decided to do something about it when he founded Kirschner Brasil in 2012. The growing brand brings an understated European style to an untapped market of road and mountain bikers.

The Campos Kit.

The product line continues to grow as the brand gains traction with the Campos Kit as the foundation of the brand. Comprising of a full zip jersey, bib shorts, and recently a wind vest, the trio work together to overcome the continually changing conditions and terrain of Brazil. The design is minimal, with a thin white band on the left arm and right leg, and only a few subtle white and ghosted grey logos. The back also features a white chevron on the right pocket, a nod to the mountains of Campos de Jordão. The Camisa Serra long sleeve jersey builds off of the same style queues of the Campos kit, while adding a quarter zip, adding an option for cold weather rides.

The Santa Catarina jersey front and center with the Pedal jersey on either side.

As the brand has grown, Kirschner Brasil has added additional jerseys to pair with the Campos bibs and vest. This time, they went with a retro look in their Pedal I jersey. Solid colors with contrasting shoulder panels and classic striping around the collar and arm create the look of a vintage jersey, but made with modern materials. A second white/grey/red version is currently open for a pre-order and will begin shipping in early July.

The Santa Catarina jersey moves to the 50’s and 60’s of European cycling, adding text and a more elaborate design to celebrate Kirschner’s home state. Available in four color ways, the use of color panels or contrasting lines invokes a connection to the mountains of Brazil.

The Santa Catarina I.

Both the Pedal and Santa Catarina jerseys feature the traditional three back pockets, along with a hidden zipper side pocket for valuables. They are made from a polyester from Brazil that is soft on the skin and is said to feel lighter than it looks. Keeping with the classic design, they have a quarter zipper, instead of a full length. Whether you are riding road, gravel, or off-road, either design will feel at home.

Pricing was a big surprise. The Campos Kit comes in at $256 and the Pedal and Santa Catarina jerseys are only $116 each. Based on designs, the understated look is very similar to another British brand, but at a much lower price point. For me, what is yet to be seen is how the fabrics, cut, and details compare. We’ll see if we can get a kit in for review and let you know.

http://kirschnerbrasil.cc

Like this: Like Loading...