Trek – Segafredo fans announce 2017 Tour de France line-up

June 23, 2017 Ron Road Racing News, Tour de France News 0

Alberto Contador

Once again Trek-Segafredo’s worldwide fans had the honor of announcing the nine-man roster for the .

Nine select followers of the team each disclosed the name of one of the nine riders on June 23, 2017 via their personal Twitter accounts, using the hashtag #TourDeTFS, a hashtag that will be used throughout the Tour de for all social media messages related to the team. Their tweets were subsequently retweeted by the team and by each specific rider.

Alberto Contador, who has won the Tour de twice, will headline the nine-man team.

Contador will be joined by , , John Degenkolb, , André Cardoso, Michael Gogl, Koen de Kort, who will play key support for Contador.

Trek-Segafredo will showcase a global team with seven nationalities:

André Cardoso (POR), Alberto Contador (SPA), John Degenkolb (GER), Koen de Kort (NED), (ITA), Michal Gogl (AUT), (SPA), (NED) and (COL).

