Trek – Segafredo fans announce 2017 Tour de France line-up

Once again Trek-Segafredo’s worldwide fans had the honor of announcing the nine-man roster for the 2017 Tour de France.

Nine select followers of the team each disclosed the name of one of the nine riders on June 23, 2017 via their personal Twitter accounts, using the hashtag #TourDeTFS, a hashtag that will be used throughout the Tour de France for all social media messages related to the team. Their tweets were subsequently retweeted by the team and by each specific rider.

Alberto Contador, who has won the Tour de France twice, will headline the nine-man team.

Contador will be joined by Bauke Mollema, Jarlinson Pantano, John Degenkolb, Fabio Felline, André Cardoso, Michael Gogl, Koen de Kort, Markel Irizar who will play key support for Contador.

Trek-Segafredo will showcase a global team with seven nationalities:

André Cardoso (POR), Alberto Contador (SPA), John Degenkolb (GER), Koen de Kort (NED), Fabio Felline (ITA), Michal Gogl (AUT), Markel Irizar (SPA), Bauke Mollema (NED) and Jarlinson Pantano (COL).

