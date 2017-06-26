More News

Movistar Team confirms 2017 Tour de France lineup

June 26, 2017

The Movistar Team confirmed Monday its nine-man lineup for the 2017 Tour de .

 (COL) and  (ESP), the two riders whose spots were already secured at the shortlist offered two weeks ago, will be joined by Imanol Erviti, y  (ESP), Andrey Amador (CRC), Jasha Sütterlin (GER), Daniele Bennati (ITA) and  (COL).

The Blues, led by sports directors José Luis Arrieta and Chente García Acosta, will travel to Germany on Wednesday.

*


