Movistar Team confirms 2017 Tour de France lineup

The Movistar Team confirmed Monday its nine-man lineup for the 2017 Tour de France.

Nairo Quintana (COL) and Alejandro Valverde (ESP), the two riders whose spots were already secured at the shortlist offered two weeks ago, will be joined by Imanol Erviti, Jonathan Castroviejo y Jesús Herrada (ESP), Andrey Amador (CRC), Jasha Sütterlin (GER), Daniele Bennati (ITA) and Carlos Betancur (COL).

The Blues, led by sports directors José Luis Arrieta and Chente García Acosta, will travel to Germany on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...