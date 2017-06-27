More News

Trek – Segafredo’s Andre Cardoso out of 2017 Tour de France on doping positive

Well, it’s 4 days until the official start of the , and unfortunately, the race is already hit by its first scandal. The announced today that Trek-Segafredo’s Andre Cardoso tested positive for EPO in a June 18th out-of-competition test and has been provisionally suspended pending analysis of the B sample.

The (UCI) announces that Portuguese rider was notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) of Erythropoietin in a sample collected in the scope of an out-of-competition control on 18 June 2017.

The control was planned and carried out by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the independent body mandated by the UCI, in charge of defining and implementing the anti-doping strategy in cycling.

The rider has the right to request and attend the analysis of the B sample. In accordance with UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the rider has been provisionally suspended until the adjudication of the affair.

Cardoso was recently announced as part of Trek-Segafredo’s nine man roster for this year’s Tour de France and was expected to provide support for team leader throughout the race. On the news of the positive test, however, the team suspended him immediately.

 

To our cycling family, we have some disappointing news to share.

It is with deep disappointment that we have just learned that our rider, Andre Cardoso, has tested positive for a prohibited substance. In accordance with our zero tolerance policy, he has been suspended immediately.

We hold our riders and staff to the highest ethical standards and will act and communicate accordingly as more details become available.

The team has yet to announce his replacement.

