Bahrain – Merida team gets new Merida REACTCO for 2017 Tour de France

June 28, 2017 Ron Press Releases, Product & Tech News, Tour de France News 0

After making a soft entry during this year’s Giro d’Italia, the new will be making its official in with the Cycling Team.

The new Reacto has already attraced attention of fans around the world during the Giro. Earlier this month, raced its prototype in Criterium du Dauphiné disguised in a black and white wrap.

By combining an experienced German R&D centre with excellent Taiwanese production competence, Merida is able to officially announce its model in both rim and disc brake options in Apeldoorn before the Grand Départ in Düsseldorf.

With a main objective of simplicity, the 3rd edition of REACTO is the lightest, fastest, and the most aerodynamic bike in Merida’s history. Slimming down the tube shape, the new REACTO is now more aero, and 17.13% lighter than the old version. Riders benefit from the redesigned seat stays and S-Flex seat post with better comfort. REACTO CF4 shares the race geometry of SCULTURA CF4, a short head tube and relatively long reach make it a quick and nimble weapon.

“Cyclists and trainers are starting to become more and more aware about the importance of aerodynamics. Even the climbers are starting to ask more questions about it. You start to find a bike rigid, comfortable and aerodynamic. As more and more races finish in the descent, it is the stability that riders are looking for. Having a bike like REACTO is yet another area where you can improve the percentage,” said Bahrain-Merida general manager Brent Copeland.

