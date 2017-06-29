German riders looking forward to Tour start in their homeland

With cycling returning to popularity in Germany and with the 2017 Tour de France making its grande depart in Düsseldorf, some of the race’s German stars commented on their feelings about the race starting in their home country.

André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal): “The start of the Tour is always special. This time the Grand Départ takes place close to home. The city (of) Düsseldorf and the entire region have made the Tour start possible. Apart from that there was the trust that ASO put in Düsseldorf to realise the Grand Départ in a country that is rediscovering cycling. That is the merit of the many talented German riders who set strong performances the past years.

“Many people I know will come to the start in Düsseldorf. That makes it very unique. During a fourteen kilometres long time trial you can’t take that in, but it is a nice thought that there are many familiar faces along the course. We did a first training of 120 kilometres on roads I know well. It’s good to be here.”

Marcus Burghardt (BORA-Hansgrohe): “It feels great to present the German Champions’ jersey here in Düsseldorf. To take that title was like a dream come true after I had to wait for that moment over a decade. Somehow it feels like being an ambassador for German cycling and it makes me proud to be in this position. Now I will focus on my role in the team as an important helper and I will support Peter and Rafa with everything I have in my legs. But if there is a chance one day, I will be ready to take every opportunity.”

Christian Knees (Team Sky): “Just to get into the Tour de France team, even if the start wasn’t in Germany, would represent a great year for me. But with the Grand Depart in Germany, very close to my hometown – just 80 kilometres away – makes it very special. Dusseldorf is also the town where my wife used to live. I know it well so that makes it doubly special for me. I’m very proud to be there on the start line.

“The racing is definitely going to be exciting. I’m sure the crowds will be out, with the time trial on the opening day and the start of stage two. I know plenty of people in the area and it sounds like the schools and towns are all getting ready, painting bikes and dressing up the roadside. It’s a big deal for everybody, and I hope it will be a big celebration of cycling across the two days in Germany.”

Ralph Denk (BORA-Hansgrohe Team Manager): “I think we proved the last weeks that we are ready for the Grand Départ in Düsseldorf. It is an honor for us, as a German team, to be part of this historical moment for German cycling. 30 years ago, I was in Berlin as a kid, now I am here in Düsseldorf as a Team Manager. To also have the German Champion, Marcus Burghardt, in our rows now means a lot to me. As I said at the beginning of the year, we have ambitious goals for the Tour de France. We want to win a stage and take the Green Jersey with Peter, and we want to take a top five spot in the GC with Rafal Majka.”

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors): “I am very happy and proud to be in Germany and experience a Tour de France start in my home country. Cycling is popular here, I could see that again this morning, when I was on the bike and saw only happy faces. A lot of people are looking forward to have the Tour de France back in Germany, and we want to give fans reasons to be proud of us. Having the Grand Depart here is an important step for the German community and I hope everybody will have a great time.

“Hopefully, the weather will be by our side and allow the fans to enjoy the race, while at the same time making it safer for us. My goal for the ITT is to do my best; just go into the race and ride full gas once I roll down the ramp. I am confident and I’ll see once the stage will be over if my ride can influence the possibilities I have on the second stage. But my primary focus is on the flat stages of the Tour, where we hope to show the same good form and fantastic team spirit that carried us here since the start of the season.”

Rudiger Selig (BORA-Hansgrohe): “This is my first Tour de France and I still can’t believe I am here in Düsseldorf now. When you start cycling as a kid, everybody dreams about the Tour. To make the selection in this year, with the start in Germany, it’s overwhelming. I am here to lead-out Peter in the sprints, like I did the whole year for him and Sam. I think I did that quite well so far, but obviously, the Tour will be different and I will have to adapt. But with the World Champion on my side I am not worried about this challenge.”

Like this: Like Loading...