2017 Tour de France: Stage 1 Preview

After two second place finishes in the opening prologue of the Tour de France, Germany’s Tony Martin will be looking to shine on his home turf in Düsseldorf, site of Stage 1 of the 2017 edition of the race.

Martin finished second in the two opening time trials contested in The Netherlands, behind Fabian Cancellara in Rotterdam in 2010 and Rohan Dennis in Utrecht in 2015. In the meantime, he slipped on the course of Liège in 2012 because of a piece of glass in his back tyre.

The 14-km long time trial suits the TT world champ, but he’s yet to win a race against the clock this year. He came second on three occasions, beaten by Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) at the Volta ao Algarve, Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo) at the Tour of Belgium and Richie Porte (BMC) at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Wearing the European champion blue and white jersey, Castroviejo will be a rider to watch again while Primoz Roglic and Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo), Stefan Küng (BMC), Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) and Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) are other specialists likely to strike. GC contenders Chris Froome (Sky) and Porte are also able to clock one of the best times.

While Germany has not hosted a Grand Depart of the Tour de France since 1987, Düsseldorf was arguably the best-placed city in the country to take the baton from Berlin, 30 years later. And not only because the capital of the North Rhine-Westphalia Land is known in Germany as Little Paris. Düsseldorf has a cycling history of its own with several past riders who played a major part to help hosting the Tour in their hometown.

One is Sven Teutenberg, who played a leading role in the organisation after riding the Tour in 2001. His brother Lars was also a professional rider even though it is their sister Ina-Yoko who can claim the most impressive career with two junior world champion titles, two national road championships, the 2009 Tour of Flanders, 13 stage wins in the Giro and 21 stage wins in Tour de l’Aude.

Further back in time, Udo Hempel was part of the 1972 pusuit team who won gold at the Munich Olympics in 1972. He will celebrate the passage of the Tour in his town of Kaarst.

