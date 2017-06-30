Team Sunweb extends contract with Coryn Rivera

Following a successful debut with the team and a spring campaign filled with excellent results, Team Sunweb and Coryn Rivera (USA) have extended their contract until 2021.

It’s been Team Sunweb’s ambition to close the gap to the top teams in the world, both developing its talented riders and adding top class riders to the team. On the morning of the biggest women’s stage race, the Giro Rosa the team can look back on the first successful steps in this process. Rivera, the American pocket-rocket made the jump up to WorldTour level with the team in January 2017 and has already secured a number of prestigious wins; including a victory at Trofeo Alfredo Binda, a stage of the Amgen Tour of California and a historic victory at the Tour of Flanders. The new agreement commits Rivera and Team Sunweb to continue building on these results for an additional three years.

Of extending her time with the team Rivera said: “My transition into the team was really smooth and I’ve really enjoyed the past few months. It didn’t take me long to gel with the riders and staff from the team and it quickly became clear that we are a perfect fit. The team and I both have the same vision and our values and goals are exactly the same. We have an incredible atmosphere and I’m honoured to be surrounded by inspiring people and strong team mates. I’m excited to become one of the core riders on the team and continue to progress with them. We have already achieved so much in a short time and I feel like we still have so much more to achieve together. I’m really looking forward to spending the next years with the team.”

Team Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans (NED) added: “We’re very happy with the extension of our cooperation. At such a young age Coryn is a real leader and that shows both in and outside of the race, this is a real special quality that every team needs and something that we particularly value. She fits really well in our structure and our core values and this has already brought us some impressive results during the short time she has been with the team. On top of this she’s really open for feedback and always looking at how we can improve and optimise things, which is essential to us. In the coming years we will look to develop and strengthen the qualities that she already naturally possesses; her sprint and skills in the classics. I am confident that we will take the maximum out of our potential and people will see a lot more from us.”

