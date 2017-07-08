2017 Tour de France: Stage 8 Results

From Sky Sports:

Direct Energie’s Lilian Calmejane overcame a late in the stage leg crap to best Robert Gesink on the climb to Cote de la Combe de Laisia-Les Molunes to win stage eight of the 2017 Tour de France.

Froome had a scare on one of Saturday’s descents but had no trouble getting back to the front of the peloton on a day when countless breaks were attempted and the peloton split in two.

The Team Sky rider, going for his fourth Tour de France victory, remains 12 seconds ahead of team-mate Geraint Thomas heading into Sunday’s huge mountain stage in the Jura, a day that includes three “haute categorie” climbs.

Pace was high from the outset, mainly because of an early intermediate sprint which was won by Andre Greipel.

Soon after, the peloton split in two and it was from that front group that a breakaway formed including Direct Energie rider Calmejane and eventual stage runner-up Robert Gesink.

Froome and the rest of Team Sky remained calm in the second group, in the knowledge that all of his main rivals were behind him, with only Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) at one point moving into the “virtual” yellow jersey.

The Briton’s scare came on one of the downhill sections, when he ran wide on to a grass verge along with Thomas, but TV replays appeared to show him staying on his bike and quickly he was able to regain a spot at the front of the peloton.

Froome said: “Me and Geraint took the wrong trajectory in a corner and we went off the road, it happens sometimes.”

The closing Cote de la Combe de Laisia-Les Molunes was where Calmejane made his break for glory, quickly seeing off Warren Barguil, Serge Pauwels and Nicolas Roche.

Gesink (Lotto-NL Jumbo) tried to chase and briefly looked like he was going to catch Calmejane when the Frenchman suffered a cramp and had to slow down and stretch his groin out. But he was soon back up to speed and eventually crossed the line for his second Grand Tour stage victory, adding to one he claimed in last year’s Vuelta a Espana.

“It’s huge. It was everything I was dreaming of,” said Calmejane. “When I had cramp in the finale, I decided to drop a gear so I could pedal softer.”

Gesink finished 37 seconds adrift and the peloton crossed a further 13 seconds down, with Froome and Thomas safely ensconced in it ahead of Sunday’s massive test.

“Tomorrow will be a very very hard day, it will be very selective,” Froome added.

Stage 8 Brief Results:

Lilian Calmejane (France / Direct Energie) 4:30:29″ Robert Gesink (Netherlands / LottoNL) +37″ Guillaume Martin (France / Wanty) +50″ Nicolas Roche (Ireland / BMC Racing) Roman Kreuziger (Czech Republic / Orica) Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) Michael Valgren (Denmark / Astana) Rafal Majka (Poland / BORA) Nathan Brown (U.S. / Cannondale) Romain Hardy (France / Fortuneo)

General Classification After Stage 8:

Chris Froome (Britain / Team Sky) 33:19:10″ Geraint Thomas (Britain / Team Sky) +12″ Fabio Aru (Italy / Astana) +14″ Daniel Martin (Ireland / Quick-Step) +25″ Richie Porte (Australia / BMC Racing) +39″ Simon Yates (Britain / Orica) +43″ Romain Bardet (France / AG2R) +47″ Alberto Contador (Spain / Trek) +52″ Nairo Quintana (Colombia / Movistar) +54″ Rafal Majka (Poland / BORA) +1:01″

