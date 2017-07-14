2017 Tour de France: Stage 14 Preview

Stage 14 consists of 181.5kms of rolling, undulating roads traveling from Blagnac to Rodez. This classic transition stage includes an intermediate sprint at 55.5kms in Rabastens before two categorized climbs:

• Km 131.0 – Côte du Viaduc du Viau (2.3kms; 7%) – category 3

• Km 145.0 – Côte de Centrès (2.3kms; 7.7%) – category 3

This route passes through truly spectacular views, including the Haute-Languedoc Regional Nature Park. Additionally, it travels parallel to Stage 11 last year, so riders will be fairly knowledgeable with the terrain. Further, they will be traveling to the edge of the Massif Central. In short, this stage has as all the ear markings of a transition stage that general favors the breakaway. A couple of very hard days in the mountain and a commanding lead in the green jersey competition make it unlikely (although not impossible) that any team will want to chase down the day’s break. And with just a week remaining in the Tour, those teams which still have not tasted glory may see this as their opportunity.

