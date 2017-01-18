YT Industries launches 2017 bike range

YT Industries presented its 2017 bike range today. Brand new specs, rich new graphics and new sizes are among the highlights. In general, the new range offers everything that YT has built its name on: from entry-level race rigs for Young Talents to the most exclusive premium builds, there is something here for every budget and every riding style.

For 2017, the JEFFSY, CAPRA, and TUES models will all be available in the very exclusive CF Pro Race version. Thanks to the new flagship “Liquid Metal” paint job these high-end bikes will certainly turn some heads on the trail, while the killer builds and highly adjustable components will be high on every racer’s or pro-rider’s wish list. Another highlight of the new range is the introduction of an XL size for both the CAPRA CF and the TUES CF – welcome news for any rider who enjoys a bike with longer reach.

JEFFSY

When it was released in 2016, JEFFSY dropped like a bomb. 2017 promises more of the same: YT’s aggressive 29er trail bike will for this year also be available in a CF Pro Race version, sporting a rad new paint job and the very finest components. With Kashima coated FOX Factory suspension, SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes, Renthal carbon handlebars, a carbon crank and wide range cassette from e*thirteen, this exclusive bike inspires maximum performance – and not only on the race track.

Meanwhile, the JEFFSY CF Pro confidently holds its own line, with FOX suspension that casually smooths out the most uneven of trail surfaces. For those looking for a wider selection of gears, the JEFFSY CF Two and AL Two with their SRAM 2x drivetrains have plenty in reserve. And last but not least, the AL One is a perfect entry-level machine that scores extra bonus points thanks to reliable components and an unbeatable price.

CAPRA

The carbon version of this enduro legend is available with three different builds for 2017: CF Pro Race, CF Pro, and CF. The CF Pro Race is the flagship offering of the enduro range, once again ready to go into battle sporting Kashima coated FOX Factory suspension components. All new for 2017 are the e*thirteen carbon wheels on the CF Pro Race, as well as the Race Face and e*thirteen dropper posts that appear for the first time on the CF Pro and CF models.

Those who prefer aluminum will find what they seek with the AL Comp or the AL. Both aluminum models come equipped with RockShox suspension components: the highly acclaimed Lyrik fork pairs up nicely with the Monarch+ RC3 and Monarch+ R, respectively. For ultimate shifting performance, all CAPRA models run SRAM 1×11 drivetrains this year.

TUES

Aaron Gwin successfully proved last year that the TUES is not only a World Cup worthy downhill bike, but that it has the pedigree to claim the top spot of the podium. Reason enough for us to build a CF Pro Race version! FOX’s 40 Float Factory fork and Float X2 Factory shock deliver World Cup vibes in the suspension department. Freshly introduced to the downhill game by Gwin himself, the TRP Quadiem G-Spec brakes are on stopper duty for the first time this year. Carbon wheels and cranks from e*thirteen and the carbon handlebar from Renthal help keep the weight down and the reliability high – just as you would expect on a purebred race machine.

At YT, it’s not only the flagship model that belongs on the racetrack. The TUES CF Pro and TUES CF were also born to compete: the CF Pro with its noble FOX suspension, or the CF with its easy-to-tune RockShox BoXXer Team and Vivid RC2 shock. Finally, the TUES AL is a fun and affordable way to get into the sport of downhill – offering outstanding components for smaller budgets.

Check out www.yt-industries.com for further information.