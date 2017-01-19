Team Novo Nordisk celebrates Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo wildcard invites

Team Novo Nordisk announced today that it received invitations to Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo. The team warmly welcomed these invitations from RCS and is eager to make its Tirreno-Adriatico debut. Reactions from Team Novo Nordisk CEO and co-founder Phil Southerland and General Manager Vassili Davidenko below:

Team Novo Nordisk CEO and Co-founder Phil Southerland:

It is an honor to be invited back to Milan-San Remo and to receive our first Tirreno-Adriatico invitation. First, we want to thank RCS for believing in us. Their continued support has allowed us to reach an even broader audience as we continue to race to change diabetes around the world. We understand that with honor comes responsibility and our riders will need to race harder than ever before to uphold the integrity of these iconic races.

For the past two editions of Milan-San Remo, Team Novo Nordisk’s Andrea Peron spent both races in the main breakaway. This provided us with a tremendous reach to spread our message of inspiring, educating and empowering people affected by diabetes in Italy and across the globe. The distinction and prestige of Tirreno-Adriatico allows us to inspire even more people to keep chasing their dreams.

Team Novo Nordisk General Manager Vassili Davidenko:

For our team and sponsors, we feel the continued support from RCS shows their recognition in our growth and belief in our team’s unique message. We will show our appreciation by lining up with our best squad to date. The addition of Tirreno-Adriatico is a big boost for this organization. It is a premier World Tour race, and it is one of our major targets for the season.