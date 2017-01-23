Lazer Z1 Helmet Review – Versatility At Its Best

There are countless cycling helmets out on the market. And just as the industry has gone with making bikes hyper-specialized to a type of riding, helmets are also starting to go this way in many respects. A few brands have made helmets that transcend this trend, and the Lazer Z1 is one of them.

The Z1 comes in three options, the Z1, the Z1 MIPS, and the Z1 Fast. The Z1 is the standard helmet of the three. The Z1 MIPS adds the MIPS system to improve rotational impact protection over the standard Z1. The Z1 Fast is similar to the Z1, but with an outer shell void of any vents up front to improve aerodynamics. Lazer sent us the standard Z1 in black, along the Aeroshell cover and Magneto 2 glasses, and we’ve been putting it through the wringer in the heat, cold, rain, and mud. The verdict, the Z1 is a high end, and versatile helmet that uses it’s many accessories to do the job of many helmets.

Weighing in at 256g in our size medium, it’s not the lightest helmet on the market, but still respectable. Lazer put a lot of time and development into the helmet to create their lightest helmet ever, without sacrificing protection, ventilation, and style. Even after long hours on the bike, it didn’t feel like it was weighing on the head.

When using the helmet sans Aeroshell, the Z1 has 31 vents pass air through and keep you cool. Even during 90+ degree temps, the helmet did an admirable job keeping me cool. When looking head on, clear paths from front to back help channel the air through quickly to cool you down.

The Z1 uses Lazer’s Advanced Rollsys Retention System (ARS), which is unique in that it doesn’t just shove your head forward. A band wraps around your head and keeps the helmet suspended around your head ever so slightly. Gone are the pressure points of a helmet digging into your forehead. Instead of a dial on the back, the ARS uses a barrel style adjuster at the top of the helmet. The helmet has padding on the front and top, and uses two oval shaped cages on the back to help keep a secure fit. This rear cage can be adjusted to 5 different heights for a truly custom fit. All of this combines to make one of the most comfortable helmets I’ve worn.

As mentioned earlier, protection is also a big part of the Z1. It’s design covers the head a little lower than many other helmets out there, protecting your temples and the lower portion of the back of your head. When combined with the MIPS system (available on the Z1 MIPS) for additional protection against impacts that cause rotational forces on the brain. Luckily, we didn’t need to test the protection, but we’ll take Lazer’s word for it.

What makes the helmet so versatile is the accessories that you can use with it. Starting with the previously mentioned Aeroshell, this cover pops onto the helmet to effectively seal up the front and top of the helmet, while the rear vents remain open. While it can help improve aerodynamics, it really shines during cold temperatures and rain. Unless you are really gunning for an aero improvement, cutting off most of the frontal ventilation heats things up quick. When riding over the summer and fall, a tilt of the head back saw the sweat and condensation under the shell run like a river out the back of the helmet, which actually cooled me off a little. The Aeroshell comes in bright colors like red, flash orange, flash yellow, flash pink, flash green, or clear for those that want their helmet to show through.

Moving to inside of the helmet, you have a few different options for padding. The front pad can be swapped out for the Aquapad, a “soft solid” memory foam with cooling properties. There is also an option for a bug net pad and a cold weather cycling cap, both of which replace the standard padding.

The Z1 can also use the integrated LifeBEAM heart rate monitor. LifeBEAM technology was first developed for pilots and astronauts and is now available to cyclists. Instead of a chest strap or something on your wrist, the LifeBEAM sensor mounts on the inside of the front of your helmet, with a pod mounted to the back. An optical sensor measures your heart rate and sends it to your computer, watch, or phone using ANT+ or Bluetooth 4.0. It’s said to work in the most demanding conditions, but you will have a small square imprint in the front of your head after you ride.

Another accessory that can be mounted on the back is the Z-LED. This rear facing mounts into the back of the helmet where the LifeBEAM also mounts, and projects a bright red light for low light visibility. Rear lights are something we have started to see more of, and is a welcome addition in my opinion. My only complaint is that it cannot be used with the LifeBEAM.

The Cappuccinolock can also be used with the Z1. This replacement clasp has a built in combination lock that effectively turns your helmet into a bike lock. Granted, thieves really only need scissors or a knife to get your bike free, but it’s better than noting for quick caffeine stops, and is a lot lighter than a traditional lock.

Finally, Lazer has their integrated sunglasses, the Magneto series, that can be used with the Z1. The M1 and M1S are a frameless design offered in multiple temple colors and lens tints. The S is offered for small to medium helmets, while the standard M1 is for medium and large helmets. The M2 is a full frame design also offered in multiple colors and lens tints. Both styles use Ziess lenses for crystal clear optics

The Magnetos come with regular temples, or short temples with magnets mounted inside. By adding MagClips to the front straps, the Magnetos lock together to stay in place. The MagClips can be adjusted up or down while riding, and stay in place well. Lazer also provides MagDocs that mount in the vents on the back to offer a place to put your glasses when climbing.

The M2 in titanium with photochromatic lenses we received were very comfortable with traditional or the magnetic short temples. Whether used for road, cross, or trail riding, they stayed in place and remained very comfortable. I’ll admit there was a short period of adjustment to get used to them, but once you find that sweet spot, it is easy to find it ride after ride.

With all that is going on with the Z1, the final verdict is that it is a solid helmet. It’s light, ventilated, and can be aero with the Aeroshell. It’s my go to helmet in cold and nasty conditions, and saw a lot of dust and mud through the entire cross season. The Advanced Rollsys System is one of the most comfortable on the market and with all the accessories you can use, it really is an extremely versatile helmet that can be used all year long on all but your most gnarliest rides.

Lazer Z1 – $270.00

Lazer Z1 MIPS – $310.00

Lazer Z1 Fast – $300.00

Magneto M2 – $125.00-135.00

Aeroshell – $15.00

http://www.lazersport.com