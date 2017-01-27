JAMIS Bikes unveils 2017 Pro MTB Team

JAMIS Bikes is pleased to introduce its 2017 Pro Mountain Bike Team and athletes. The five-person line-up is a diverse roster of men and women that cover all disciplines of the sport.

On the enduro side, Macky Franklin and Syd Schulz both return in 2017. The Taos, NM duo are regular top-5 finishers in the US enduro circuit as well as competing at the international level. Macky is a former top US cross-country pro who scored multiple 2016 podium finishes at national-level races and finished second overall in the 2016 Enduro Cup Series. Syd had multiple top-20 Enduro World Series finishes in 2016 and was third overall in the 2015 Enduro Cup Series. In 2017, they will race the full IMBA National Enduro Series as well as three rounds of the Enduro World Series. In addition to racing, both are world travelers and share their unique perspectives with their online followers. They ride the Defcon 1 for enduro racing, the Dakar XCT Team for training, and the Komodo 27.5+ for adventuring.

Rotem Ishay and Erica Tingey also return in 2017 as cross-country/endurance athletes for the team. Ishay, who lives and works in Durango, CO as an exercise physiologist at the Durango Performance Center, is a 9-time Israeli National XCO Champion. He has spent the last several years focused exclusively on cross-country and short track, and with 2017 will now shift into more of an endurance role participating in such events as the Epic Rides Off-Road Race Series, Moab Rocks Stage Race, SingleTrack6 Stage Race and BreckEpic. Ishay will also supplement his schedule with select one-day races.

Similarly, Tingey has many of the same endurance-style events on her schedule including the famed Leadville 100. The Park City, UT resident is also the founder and operator of Women in the Mountains(“WITM”), a series of MTB camps specifically designed for, and tailored towards entry-level MTB riding for women. Tingey will host at least four WITM camps in 2017. Both riders will compete on some combination of their Jamis Dakar and Dakota Series complete bikes.

Rounding out the roster is mega-endurance athlete Thomas Turner who will also return to Jamis in 2017. Turner is one of the most accomplished mega-endurance athletes in the US having successfully competed in such notables in 2016 as the El Reto Del Quetzal Stage Race in Guatemala (2nd); the Hero Cycles MTB Himalaya in Shimla, India (4th) and Ultimate Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB Challenge in New Delhi, India (2nd). Like Ishay and Tingey, Turner will compete off-road on either his Jamis Dakar or Dakota Series complete bike. Turner, a full-time mechanic from Canton, GA, will also compete in a handful of endurance gravel events aboard his Jamis Renegade Elite. Turner was recently featured in a Renegade Series video that was shot, produced and edited by Jamis in-house, and which can be viewed here: Jamis Renegade Series.