STM Drifter Energy Review: Neat Tech, But A Bag Should Be A Bag First

Lately, I’ve been spending my time hauling my stuff around in the STM Drifter Energy Backpack. In the end, however, I switched to another pack.

The standard Drifter bag had received really good reviews on Amazon, so I was looking forward to trying it and even more intrigued by the addition of STM’s Joey energy module for charging my devices. The Joey system consists of a integrated smart battery system that can charge phones, tablets or Bluetooth devices, offering up to an additional 20 hours of device life. The system offers high speed charging, adjusting to the most optimal charging speed and temperature sensing systems protect your phone and the bag from overheating. The Joey system adds a $100 premium over the standard Drifter bag, bringing the price up to a jaw dropping $249.

I could see where the bag would be attractive to the regular travelers. When I was making weekly trips from Cincinnati to New York City, I could definitely see its benefit.

In addition to the Joey system, I also liked the integrated laptop sleeve. It was just the right size for my 15″ MacBook Pro, was well padded and snug around the computer. I would have liked a velcro strap going over the top of the sleeve however.

More about that in a bit.

My frustration, and the reason that I switched to another bag, was the bag itself. Call me silly, but a backpack should stand up. Though I did not have the pack loaded up with books, I often travelled back and forth to work with a laptop, charger, various computer peripherals, and lunch. Without fail, the bag would regularly flop onto its face. If the laptop had not been removed, it inevitably slid out and ended up on the floor.

Part of what likely makes the makes the bag popular on Amazon likely contributes to the issues. The 320/640 Denier Cottna Water Resistant Poly fabric that comprises the shell of the bag is a sturdy and heavy fabric, making it front heavy. The heavy duty zippers also add to the weight.

Finally, where most bags have a long U-shaped zipper to access the content, the Drifter uses a ‘flap’ for access that also has some additional storage space. But does the flap flip backward, helping with weight distribution? No. It too flips forward, making just another thing pulling everything onto its face.

The bag is not without its merits. There is plenty of zipped storage space and I could see myself loading it up with everything I would need for a three or four day weekend. There is generous padding on the back of the bag and a large air flow channel helps to prevent the dreaded sweaty pack back. Lastly, there is an integrated rain cover in the bottom of the bag.

On the body, the bag is stable, but it is definitely a two shoulder bag. The integrated sternum strap offers even more comfort. When I carried the bag over one shoulder, it tended to flop around my body.

To conclude, the STM Drifter Energy Bag might be a good option for the regular tech-loaded traveler, but for casual use it didn’t really work for me.

Features:

Dual auto pass through charging – prioritizes your phone but also charges the Joey unit at the same time.

Universal charging of almost every type of device – smartphones, tablets, cameras, blue tooth devices, etc.

High speed charging – auto adjusts most optimal charging speed

Temperature sensing – protects your phone and the bag from overheating

Battery pocket/cord management designed seamlessly into the bag without taking up storage space

Top load main compartment reveals padded laptop cell (will hold most 13-16” laptops)

Plenty of main compartment capacity for books, shoes and clothing

Internal see-through zippered pocket

Reflective light loop for night safety

Side water bottle pockets with compression straps

Padded shoulder straps with sternum strap to stabilise the load

3D foam mesh back panel with air-flow channel

Integrated luggage pass through secures the bag to the handle of your wheeled luggage

Bottom zip pocket holds detachable rain cover

Review: 3/5