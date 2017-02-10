Islabikes Release Cross Tires For All Ages

Islabikes has been making a bit of a splash lately with their pint-sized performance bikes aimed at the growing youth racing market. The new Gréim and Gréim Pro tires will be offered in 700×32 for adults, along with sizes to fit their Luath 24 Pro and 26 Pro series bikes.

The Gréim and Gréim Pro features closely spaced, check shaped knobs down the center to help reduce rolling resistance. The smaller check shaped knobs spaced further apart make the next line of tread, with the largest check shaped knobs spaced farthest apart along the edge for traction while cornering. The spacing should make for good mud clearing and provide grip in all conditions.

The top level Gréim Pro comes in a 185 TPI casing with a tan sidewall, giving it a soft, supple ride. The folding kevlar bead helps keep things light, and the tires are tubeless ready. The lower level Gréim uses a 72 TPI casing with a wire bead and a kevlar belt for added puncture protection, but is not listed as being tubeless ready. Both levels come in 700×32, 26×1.22 and 24×1.18. Weights on the Pro are claimed at 440g/390g/360g respectively, and 340g/300g/260g respectively for the Gréim.

We have a pair on the way, and are looking forward to getting some time in on them for a full review.

Islabikes Gréim Pro Cyclocross Tire – $59.99 each

Islabikes Gréim Cyclocross Tire – $29.99 each

http://www.islabikes.com