Islabikes Release Cross Tires For All Ages

February 10, 2017 Scott Kingsley

Gréim Pro

Islabikes has been making a bit of a splash lately with their pint-sized performance bikes aimed at the growing youth racing market. The new Gréim and Gréim Pro tires will be offered in 700×32 for adults, along with sizes to fit their Luath 24 Pro and 26 Pro series bikes.

Gréim Pro

The Gréim and Gréim Pro features closely spaced, check shaped knobs down the center to help reduce rolling resistance. The smaller check shaped knobs spaced further apart make the next line of tread, with the largest check shaped knobs spaced farthest apart along the edge for traction while cornering. The spacing should make for good mud clearing and provide grip in all conditions.

Gréim

The top level Gréim Pro comes in a 185 TPI casing with a tan sidewall, giving it a soft, supple ride. The folding kevlar bead helps keep things light, and the tires are tubeless ready. The lower level Gréim uses a 72 TPI casing with a wire bead and a kevlar belt for added puncture protection, but is not listed as being tubeless ready. Both levels come in 700×32, 26×1.22 and 24×1.18. Weights on the Pro are claimed at 440g/390g/360g respectively, and 340g/300g/260g respectively for the Gréim.

We have a pair on the way, and are looking forward to getting some time in on them for a full review.

Islabikes Gréim Pro Cyclocross Tire – $59.99 each

Islabikes Gréim Cyclocross Tire – $29.99 each

http://www.islabikes.com

Scott Kingsley
Heckling Editor, Image Taker, Crash Test Dummy, and Beard Master at Bikeworldnews.com

~Veggie Powered Athlete~

Location – Lancaster, PA

Current Testing Rigs – 2015 Bianchi Sempre Pro, 2014 Trek Boone 9, 2015 Cannondale Scalpel 2, 1978 Trek TX900

Dream Bike – I’ll tell you when they make it

Discipline – Cyclocross, with some dabbling on the road, mountain, and running

Favorite Rides – Quiet country roads of Amish Country, some of the best roads around.

Food of Choice – Brown rice and quinoa veggie roll, make that two

Beer of Choice – Unibroue Grand Reserve 17, aged four years

http://www.scottkingsleyphotography.com
About Scott Kingsley 454 Articles
