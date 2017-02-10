Jensie Gran Fondo returns to Marin County in October 2017

Jens Voigt, the most popular personality in cycling, will return to Marin County to host his third annual Gran Fondo on October 7th. The Jensie Gran Fondo of Marin was recently named one of the Top 15 U.S. Gran Fondos by Grand Fondo Guide. Cyclists will enjoy Marin County’s word-class roads, gourmet food, and expert support for a truly exceptional day on the bike and get the rare opportunity to ride alongside former pro Voigt.

“We chose Marin County for this ride because it ticks all the boxes; it’s big, it’s beautiful and it has all the facilities we need to make my Gran Fondo a really fun day out on the bike,” said Voigt. “The ride features Marin’s best and most scenic roads, the best local food, and my favorite part, the best local beer at the end.”

The Jensie Gran Fondo of Marin will once again take place at the Stafford Lake Bike Park. The Fondo will host three rides of 40, 70 and 100 miles respectively, offering road cyclists of all abilities the opportunity to participate.

Event proceeds will again benefit The Marin County Bicycle Coalition (MCBC), whose work in the county provides safer cycling routes and more bike access, on and off-road. MCBC will also be a critical part of the event’s success by providing volunteer staff throughout the event.

To register or learn more about the ride, visit http://thejensiegranfondo.com, Facebook (The Jensie Gran Fondo), Twitter (@JensieGranFondo) , or Instagram (@jensiegranfondo).