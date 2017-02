Recent Additions to UCI’s Approved Frame and Wheels List

Since 2011 for frames, and 2016 for wheels, the UCI has mandated that any of these items used in professional racing require inspection and approval from the world governing body. Every so often, a new list is posted, which can alert the eagle-eyed reader of new products we might see coming out soon.

Here are some highlights from the UCI’s latest posting.

Cannondale – Though it has been a few years since the Slice RS has been available to the public, the pros continue to still race them. Back in November, the UCI approved a disc brake version, which addresses one of the usual complaints about time trial/triathlon bikes. Adding discs also opens up the possibility of running a hydro/electronic group set with completely hidden brake lines and shifter cables.

Cervelo – The new R5 was spotted at the Dubai Tour in vinyl wrap to keep prying eyes from seeing some of its details. From what we can tell, there new version of Cervelo’s climbing bike has some new aerodynamic tube shapes, along with a difference seat post binder set in the back of the seat tube/seat stay junction.

Shimano – Along with releasing the Dura-Ace 9100 series drivetrain, they also simplified the wheel line from three to two models, the new C40 and C60. The new wheels features an updated and wider rim design that is said to be more aerodynamic than the 9000 series C50’s. The hubs are also wider to increase stiffness.

In the future, this list won’t be as long. Think of this post as your chance to get caught up from the last three or four months.

UCI Approved Frames

T2 DOPPIA CORSA – five sizes between 44 and 57

Approved 12/12/16 – BOT-T2DO-RD

ALUR18 – five sizes between XS-XL

Approved 12/22/16 – BTWI-AL18-RD

RGF16 – five sizes between XS-XL

Approved 12/22/16 – BTWI-RG16-RD

SuperSlice (disk brake version) – five sizes between 50-58

Approved 11/17/16 – CANN-SSLI-TT

Stinger/Stinger R – Five sizes between XS and XL

Approved 12/21/16 – CEEP-STIN-RD

R5 Rim Brake Version – Six sizes between 48-61

Approved 1/6/17 – CERV-F120-RD

Tere – Five sizes between 49.5-57.5

Approved 12/12/16 – CHA2-TERE-RD

TSR – Five sizes between XXS-L

Approved 11/4/16 – DARE-TSR-TT

Slick – Four sizes between S-XL

Approved 1/19/17 – FACT-SLI-TT

Pulsium MY18 – Five sizes between 46-58

Approved 12/15/16 – LAPI-PU2-RD

Nazare 4 – Five sizes between XS-XL

Approved 2/19/17 – NPR-NAZ4-RD

Orca OMR Disc 17 – Seven sizes between 47-60

Approved 12/8/16 – ORB-ORC6-RD

X-Night Disc 7E1/X-Night SL Disc 7E1 – Seven sizes between 41-58

Approved 12/14/16 – RID-XND2-CX

Comet/Xenon – Six sizes between 50-60

Approved 12/12/16 – STEV-CO-RD

Comet Disc 2017

Approved 12/12/16 – STEV-COD2-RD

Boone Cyclocross MY2018 Disc – Seven sizes between 47-61

Approved 8/25/16 – TREK-043-CX

WAWS-1 – Four sizes between XS-L

Approved 1/5/17 – WAI-WA1-RD

UCI Approved Wheels

Cirrus Pro C30 DT240 or DT350 – 30mm rim – 20 or 24 spokes

Approved 11/16/16

Cirrus Pro C45 DT240 or DT350 – 45mm rim – 20 or 24 spokes

Approved 11/16/16

Cirrus Pro T30 DT240 or DT350 – 30mm rim – 20 or 24 spokes

Approved 11/16/16

Cirrus Pro T45 DT240 or DT350 – 45mm rim – 20 or 24 spokes

Approved 11/16/16

Elite 33 – 33mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

Elite 55 – 55mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

Elite 88 – 88mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

ALC 50 Aeroshape – 45mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/22/16

Carbon Aero 50 Clincher – 48mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/22/16

Carbon Aero 85 – 80mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/22/16

Carbon Aero 50 – 48mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/22/16

Carbon Aero 50 SL – 48mm rim

Approved 12/22/16

A26 – 26mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

AX26 – 28mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CC40 – 40mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CT40 – 40mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CCX40 – 40mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CTX40 – 40mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CC56 – 56mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CT56 – 56mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CCx56 – 56mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CTX56 – 56mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CC86 – 86mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

CT86 – 86mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

FCC3.8 – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved – 11/15/16

FCC5.0 – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved – 11/15/16

C60 – 60mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/16

C45 Ultra – 45mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/16

C45 Ultra Disc – 45mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/16

C38 – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/16

C1 – 45mm rim – 12 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

C1C -45mm rim – 12 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

C3 – 30mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

C3C – 30mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

C4 – 40mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

C4C – 40mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

C5 – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

C5C – 55mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/16

Race Balance 38 – 38mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/14/16

Race Balance 49 – 49mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/14/16

Race Balance 59 – 59mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/14/16

Race Balance 81 – 81mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/14/16

DH36 – 36mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

KRIS-382 – 38mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/24/16

VITE-604 – 60mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/24/16

VITE-504 – 50mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/24/16

VITE-382 – 38mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/24/16

ELITE-55 – 55mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/24/16

VC40 Tubular – 40 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

VC40 Clincher – 40 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

VCD40 – 40 mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

VCD60 – 58 mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

VC90 – 87.5 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

SES 7.8 Clincher Rim Brake – 71 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/14/2016

SES 7.8 Tubular Rim Brake – 71 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/14/2016

SES 7.8 Disc – 71 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/14/2016

FFWD Road F3 Tubular – 30 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

FFWD Road F4 Tubular – 45 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

FFWD Road F9 Full Carbon Clincher – 90 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

SLR 0 AERO TUBULAR – 55 mm rim -16 spokes

Approved 12/8/2016

SLR 0 42 TUBULAR – 42 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 12/8/2016

SLR 0 CLIMBING TUBULAR – 30 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 12/8/2016

SLR 1 AERO – 55 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 12/8/2016

SLR 1 CLIMBING – 30 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 12/8/2016

SLR 0 Disc – 30 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

SLR 0 AERO DISC – 55 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

SLR 0 42 DISC TUBULAR – 42 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

SLR 0 42 DISC – 42 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

SLR 0 42 – 42 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

HS-TITAN CC38 – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

R8C – 80 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

R6T – 60 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

R6C – 60 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

R5AC – 50 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

R4T – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

R4C – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

D5T – 50 mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

ICW-55T – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

ICW-85TLR – 85 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

ICW-58TLR – 58 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

ICW-38TLR – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Elite 36 Aero Clincher – 36 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

Elite 45 Aero Clincher – 45 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

Elite 50 Aero Clincher – 50 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

Elite 55 Aero Clincher – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

Elite 30 Aero Clincher – 30 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/17/2016

Elite 45 Aero Clincher disc – 45 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/17/2016

Elite 55 Aero Clincher disc – 55 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/17/2016

Elite 55 Aero disc – 55 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/17/2016

KNIGHT 35 – 35 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

KNIGHT 65 – 65 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

KNIGHT 95 – 95 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

C-38 – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/2016

C-55 – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/2016

C-88 – 88 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/2016

T-38 – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/2016

T-55 – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/2016

T-88 – 88 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/2016

WRU45CO2 – 45 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/2016

Meilenstein Tubular Disc – 47.5 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/28/2016

Meilenstein Clincher Disc – 47.5 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/28/2016

R5 – 50 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/14/2016

R3C – 30 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

R4C – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

R4T – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

R5C – 50 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

R5T – 50 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

R8C – 88 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

R8T – 88 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

D3C – 30 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

D4C – 38 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

D4T – 38 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

D5C – 50 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

D5T – 50 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

D8C – 88 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

D8T – 88 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

S3C – 30 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

S4C – 38 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

S4T – 38 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

S5C – 50 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

S5T – 50 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

S8C – 88 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

S8T – 88 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

X2C 27.5 – 23 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

X2C 29.0 – 23 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

X3C 27.5 – 32 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/22/2016

Meson-CH – 55 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/14/2016

Hyperon-CH – 35 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/14/2016

Hyperon-TU – 35 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 11/14/2016

A500 – 50 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 12/8/2016

APRIME – 50 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 12/8/2016

Kronostok FWS 3.5 – 35 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

Kronostok FWS 4.5 – 45 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

Kronostok FWS 5.5 – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

Kronostok FWS 7 – 69 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

WCS APEX38 – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

WCS APEX38 Disc – 38 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

WCS APEX50 – 50 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/16/2016

Vigor Alpha – 31 mm rim – 14 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

Vigor – 31 mm rim – 14 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

Echelon – 31 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

RVA38 -C23 – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

RVA50 -C23 – 50 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

RVA60 -C23 – 60 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

RVA90 -C23 – 90 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

RV38FD -T25 – 38 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

RV38FD -C25 – 38 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

RV45FD -T25 – 45 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

RV45FD -C25 – 45 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

Roval CLX 32 Tu – 32 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/15/16

Roval CLX 32 Disc Tu – 32 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 11/15/16

Roval CLX 50 – 50 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/15/16

Roval CLX 50 Tu – 50 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/15/16

Roval CLX 50 Disc – 50 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 11/15/16

Roval CLX 50 Disc Tu – 50 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 11/15/16

WH-R9100-C60-TU-F – 61.6 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

WH-R9100-C60-CL-F – 50 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

WH-R9100-C40-CL-F – 34.7 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/29/2016

4 S 5 – 40 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

4 S 5D – 40 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

5 S 6 – 45 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

5 S 6D – 45 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

6 S 8 – 65 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/15/2016

AVION R – 40.8 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 12/20/2016

RA Elite Lite – 30 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/24/2016

RCA 55 Elite SL – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/24/2016

RFC 55 Elite SL – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/24/2016

Superleggera 7T – 80 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 7C – 79 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 6T – 70 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 6C – 69 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 5T – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 5C – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 4C – 45 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 4T – 45 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 3C – 35 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 3T – 35 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Superleggera 2T – 25 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/14/2016

Speed 4.5 – 45 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/17/2016

Speed 6.0 – 55 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/17/2016

Speed AL – 42 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/17/2016

Speed AM – 37 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/17/2016

Qurano 60C – 60 mm rim – 16 spokes Approved 24.11.2016

Approved 11/24/2016

Qurano 30C – 28 mm rim – 16 spokes Approved 24.11.2016

Approved 11/24/2016

Qurano 46C – 42 mm rim – 16 spokes Approved 24.11.2016Fraxion 45 mm rim 16 spokes Approved 24.11.2016

Approved 11/24/2016

Fraxion – 45 mm rim – 16 spokes Approved 24.11.2016

Approved 11/24/2016

Alusion – 32.5 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/24/2016

Elusion – 26 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/24/2016

Elusion Nero – 26 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 11/24/2016

SAT C38 Clincher – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

SAT C50 Clincher – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

SAT C60 Clincher – 60mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

SAT C88 Clincher – 88mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

SAT T38 Tubular – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

SAT T50 Tubular – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

SAT T60 Tubular – 60mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

SAT T88 Tubular – 88mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 11/21/16

SAT C38 DB Clincher – 38mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT C50 DB Clincher – 50mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT C60 DB Clincher – 60mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT C88 DB Clincher – 88mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT T38 DB Tubular – 38mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT T50 DB Tubular – 50mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT T60 DB Tubular – 60mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT T88 DB Tubular – 88mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT CA38 Carbon Alloy Clincher – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT CA60 Carbon Alloy Clincher – 60mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/16

SAT CA80 Carbon Alloy Clincher – 80mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 12/20/16