Alberto Contador premieres customized Trek Émonda at Vuelta a Andalucía

February 15, 2017

February 15 marks the first race start of Alberto Contador with Trek-Segafredo, and when he lines up with his new teammates in Vuelta a Andalucía Wednesday, he will do so on a customized Project One Trek Émonda bicycle that honors his multiple Grand Tour wins.

Contador is among the select few to have conquered the Triple Crown of Grand Tours – Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España – and to celebrate the illustrious career of this extraordinary athlete, Trek Bicycle created a Project One Émonda with an Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebración paint scheme.

Contador: “It’s a bike that I really like. I wanted the dominant color to be white and on that basis, we worked. I asked that the design reflects the victories in the three big tours, with the colors of the three maillots. The people of Trek made a design in which you can see the images of the Eiffel Tower, the Duomo Square, and the Cibeles Square, together with a shield of my hometown, Pinto, all united by the motto that I always have in mind when facing great challenges: ‘Querer es poder’ (‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’). The truth is that I’m delighted with the bike, it’s super nice, and I’m looking forward to race with it”.

Each Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebración Émonda is hand-painted at Trek’s global headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin, and available now to customers world-wide exclusively through Project One.

