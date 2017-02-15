World Bicycle Relief launches new campaign

Donate a bicycle, empower a student and get a cool tee in World Bicycle Relief’s latest campaign. The campaign was intended for Valentine’s Day, but the page is still up and taking orders and we all know about the good that World Bicycle Relief does.

You can share the “Freedom & Joy” of cycling with your loved while donating a WBR Buffalo Bicycle and empowering a student in Africa, South America or Southeast Asia. By reducing the time and energy that it takes a student to get to school while increasing their carrying capacity, WBR’s bicycles help students continue with their education while also facilitating trips to market and health clinics.

WBR has also created new economic opportunities by training field mechanics and employing bike assemblers to support their local programs.

WBR has proven itself to be an ongoing success with nearly 340,000 bicycles assembled and delivered over the past ten years.