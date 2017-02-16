Victory for Soren Kragh Andersen in 2017 Tour of Oman Stage 3

After an incredible performance and a great show of team work, Soren Kragh Andersen (DEN) climbed to victory at stage 3 of the Tour of Oman today, taking his first win of his professional career.

The team worked well to protect Andersen throughout the race and positioned him perfectly to finish off their hard work and take the victory. The lightweight Giant TCR Andersen was racing today turned out to be the perfect fit for the job; suiting the hilly course of today’s stage. The talented 22-year-old Dane turned pro with the team and is considered part of the team’s unique “Keep Challenging” approach.

After his victory Andersen said: “The team was amazing again today. They delivered me to the bottom of the climb as fresh as possible. After their great work it was up to me to finish the job. I started the sprint with 250m to go and from then on rode full gas. It was an incredible feeling to cross the line in first place. It was a day of great team effort and great legs and one I will remember.”

Team coach Marc Reef (NED) said: “We planned today to go for Søren and to bring him into the best possible position going into the final climb of 2.5km. We knew upfront that if we were able to put him with the first five riders into the last climb, he would have a chance of taking the victory. The team performed brilliantly and the plan worked out well: Søren went with the first five riders into the last 2km without loosing any energy. At the end of the climb he had the legs to finish it off in a great way by taking his first win as a pro.”