3T’s Zero25 Ends the Quandary of Set Back or No Set Back

When we weren’t checking out the Exploro at 3T’s booth at Interbike this year, there were a few other things that caught our eye. The Revo base bar was on display along with some super lightweight bits from THM, but the new Zero25 design brings a new versatility to your seat post for 3T.

The idea is simple and innovative at the same time. The Zero25 uses a reversible clamp design that either eliminates or exaggerates 12.5 degree offset in the head of the post. In the illustration to the right, the seat post is shown looking from the non-drive side. The forward position (left), the clamps cancel out the post’s natural set back, creating a 0 degree set up. In the rearward position (right), the clamps extend the set back, creating the 25 degree set up. To change this set up, simply unbolt the clamps on the head and swap them to the other side. If you are not sure which way it is set up, look for the line on the seat post. If it lines up with the mark on the brackets, it is 0 degree. If not, it is the 25 degree.

The Zero25 follows the same series levels as other 3T products, but leaves out the LTD for now. The Pro level is an all aluminum post and head in a black and white color way. The Team and Team Stealth series uses a carbon post with the aluminum head and parts. The Team is a glossy black and red finish, while the Team Stealth tones the look down with a matte black and gray finish.

It’s not something that you’ll probably do often, but the ability to change from 0 degrees set back to 25 degrees set back does come in handy. For riders and bike fitters, it gives them a way to experiment different set ups without having to buy multiple seat posts. If you use your road bike for doing the occasional time trial, moving from a 25 degree set back to a 0 will help move you into a more aggressive position. You might also make the change if you get injured.

It also helps shop owners simplify their stock. Let’s do some quick math. The Zero25 comes in Pro, Team, and Team Stealth versions. Add in 27.2 and 31.6 diameters, that makes for six sku’s. For posts that are 0 degree or 25 degree, that doubles the number of posts to 12. For the consumer, inventory stocking might not seem important, but when you head to the shop in need of a post, you have effectively doubled your chances that you are going to get what you need.

All versions of the Zero25 are available now through 3T’s website or your local bike shop. Pricing is on par with other seat posts from the brand, so there is no premium for essentially getting two seat posts in one. From info provided by 3T, we are told that the head should fit all rail types. We haven’t tested this out, but we hope to get one in for review and can fit it up with a few different saddles to confirm.

Zero25 Pro (27.2 or 31.6/350mm) – $110.00

Zero25 Team (27.2 or 31.6/350mm) – $140.00

Zero25 Team Stealth (27.2 or 31.6/350mm) – $165.00

http://www.3Tcycling.com