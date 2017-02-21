Lexus extends Amgen Tour of California partnership

Lexus, a returning partner of the Amgen Tour of California, has renewed its role as the official and exclusive automobile partner of the men’s and women’s events for the next five editions of the annual spring race.

The 2017 Amgen Tour of California will mark the start of a new five-year commitment and feature some of the best professional cycling teams in the world racing from Northern to Southern California, May 14-20. The four-day Amgen Breakaway from Heart DiseaseTM Women’s Race empowered with SRAM will begin in South Lake Tahoe, California on May 11 and conclude May 14 in Sacramento just prior to Stage 1 of the men’s race. Lexus first became a partner of North America’s most prestigious cycling stage race in 2015.

“We look forward to continuing this successful partnership with Amgen Tour of California,” said Cooper Ericksen, Lexus vice president of marketing. “Our involvement in this race is an amazing opportunity to support these elite athletes and cycling fans from around the world who share our passion for high-performance, innovation and exhilarating experiences.”

Highlights of Lexus’ five-year renewal include two stage entitlements, sponsorship of the daily King/Queen of the Mountain contests, vehicle integration for the race and entourage, and Lexus-branded areas on race day including the Lexus Green Room for athletes receiving awards, the Lexus Legends Experience with meet-and-greets in VIP hospitality, and the Lexus Hot Seat, where the leading rider sits during the time trial.

“Just like the elite cyclists of the world, Lexus is known for superior performance. Lexus and the Amgen Tour of California have a proven track record of partnership excellence, and we are thrilled to continue working with the extraordinary team at Lexus to mount coming editions of America’s Greatest Race,” said Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports.

Millions of fans are expected to line the Amgen Tour of California racecourse in May to cheer on the world’s best cyclists including Olympic Medalists, Tour de France Stage Winners and World Champions. For further information about the Amgen Tour of California and to experience the race like never before with VIP Access, please visit www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.