Sock Guy Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With New Socks

February 23, 2017 Scott Kingsley Product & Tech News 0

0% Irish 6″ crew

Planning a ride before your St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl to celebrate the 0% of your ancestry that is Irish? Or maybe you are 100% Irish, and want to show your pride all year round? Well, Sock Guy has some new styles ahead of the upcoming holiday to get you into the spirit.

St. Patty’s Day 1″ cuff

The St. Patty’s Day sock is the lowest of the brand’s socks, in a 1″ cuff. Lucky Black is the next highest at a 3″ cuff. The Shamus Crew Limited Edition is a smooth cuff style in a 6″ height for the sock dopers out there. Finally, the 0% Irish is a 6″ ribbed crew cuff. All styles are made from micro-denier acrylic.

Sizes run S/M and L/XL, and are available now through Sock Guy’s website. Get them now before they run out.

Shamus Crew Limited Edition 6″ crew
Lucky Black 3″ cuff

St. Patty’s Day – $10.95

Lucky Black – $10.95

Shamus Crew Limited Edition – $11.95

0% Irish – $11.95

http://www.sockguy.com

