Wolf Tooth announces early Spring product releases

Wolf Tooth dropped a few teasers on upcoming products this week, with the promise of more announcements coming at Sea Otter.

First up is the GCX46 cog, which is intended to replace the 42 tooth cog on SRAM’s XX1 and X01 cassettes with a 46 tooth cog for a massive 10-46 range. For those not yet ready to make the jump to SRAM Eagle, this gets you within ½ of a shift of SRAMs Eagle, and crisp shifting all while keeping the same tighter gear spacing further down the cassette. It’s the same as effectively reducing your chainring size by 3 teeth.

Next up is new mounting options for the Gnarwolf chain guide. Previously available only in an ISCG05 mount, the Gnarwolf now comes in braze on, high direct mount, and seattube mounting options for road, gravel, CX, and mountain bikes with no ISCG mounts. The Gnarwolf continues its claim to be the easiest set up guide out there with no shims needed for chainline adjustment. Wolf Tooth accomplishes this via an expanding elliptical collet that allows the guide to slide in and out during setup with low torque locking it in place.

Also new is a selection of 76 BCD chainrings intended as replacements for SRAM’s XX1 cranks and other OEM 76 BCD cranks (like Specialized Stout). Wolf Tooth’s rings use standard M8 chainring bolts, making them compatible with all 76 BCD cranks (unlike the uncommom M8.5 bolts used with SRAM XX1 rings).

Finally, Wolf Tooth is updating their 64 BCD Universal Chainrings to work with the new Shimano 11 speed cranks in addition to standard 104/64 BCD cranks. Previously, 30t was the smallest 1x chainring for the Shimano 11 speed cranks, but now riders can use 26t or 28t.