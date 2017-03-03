More News

Showers Pass New Atlas Jacket With MapReflect

March 3, 2017 Scott Kingsley Product & Tech News 0

Showers Pass is known for keeping you dry, and their new Atlas Jacket adds visibility in the dark with their new MapReflect fabric.

Just about anyone can make a waterproof jacket and slap on some reflective strips or trim, but Showers Pass brings a new touch of style with their MapReflect material. Based on maps created from 11 of the top cycling cities in the world, they light up showing streets of the city when hit with light. Each jacket is unique though, as the placement of the print is different from jacket to jacket.

Cities included are Portland, New York, Washington DC, Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, London, Newcastle, Berlin, Sydney and Taipei.

 “The Atlas Jacket is equally at home on a bike commute or a world tour” says Kyle Ranson, Showers Pass president. “We wanted a jacket that supports an active outdoor lifestyle, stands up to bad weather, and offers a stylish way to stay visible to traffic at night.”

As Ranson said, the Atlas Jacket is more than just a fashion statement though. The MapReflect print can be seen from up to 200 meters away by headlights at night. The jacket is also fully waterproof using a  3-layer waterproof breathable fabric, a PFC-free durable water repellent treatment and fully sealed seams for all weather protection. The fabric remains breathable, and there are extended vents on the front that you can unzip for even more ventilation. The hood is large enough to fit over a helmet, but can be detached and stashed in a pocket. Other features include reinforced shoulders to protect from wear from backpack straps and water resistant Aquaguard Vision zippers.

The jacket is at home on and off the bike. Functional touches like zippered, fleece lined front pockets are there to keep your hands warm. That same, soft, moisture wicking fabric is also used along the neck area. There is also a media pocket on the chest with a port for your headphones, keeping everything organized and out of the weather. The cut of the jacket is fitted for a modern look, but not race cut. Side cinches are located on at the hips to provide a custom fit.

Sizing runs small through XXL and the Atlas is available on the Showers Pass website now for order with jackets shipping in April.

Atlas Jacket – $275.00

https://www.showerspass.com/

 

About Scott Kingsley
