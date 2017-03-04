New Bike Day For Pivot Cycles Athletes

Who doesn’t love new bike day? Pivot shared a new video of their athletes getting their new bikes for the 2017 season. Check it out below, along with the press release on the teams they are sponsoring.

Pivot Cycles is proud to announce the complete sponsorship line up for 2017. “We are super happy with our programs and for 2017 we increased support across the board – we are really excited to take Pivot racing to the next level! All of our pro downhill, XC and enduro programs are back,” said Marketing Manager Carla McCord. “We’ve also increased our elite, grassroots and European sponsorship this season. There are so many exciting new athletes on the roster -– like our new, young, dirt jumper Jonny Kielhorn, in Germany – he’s got great style and it’s awesome to have him on Pivot!”

2017 PIVOT CYCLES SPONSORSHIP PROGRAMS

PIVOT FACTORY RACING: Pivot Cycles has renewed sponsorship of the Pivot Factory Racing program for two more seasons, with team leader and 2017 Red Bull Hardline Winner Bernard Kerr at the helm. Joining Bernard for another season is 7 time Swiss National DH Champion Emilie Siegenthaler and new to the team is New Zealand national Rupert Chapman. The team is focused on UCI Downhill World Cup races, King and Queen of Crankworx competitions and RedBull-style events. They will be riding Phoenix DH Carbon and Firebird models. The Pivot Factory Racing team is supported by Shimano, Fox Suspension, Maxxis Tires, Reynolds Cycling, Fly Racing, Jet Black, WTB, Renthal, MRP and Industry Nine.

TEAM STAN’S NO TUBES / PIVOT: Team Captain Chloe Woodruff, of Prescott, AZ, winner of the 2017 Sea Otter Short Track, Iceman Cometh and member of the 2017 USA mountain bike team in Rio, is back again for another season of UCI World Cup and North American racing. Joining for another season is Epic Series Champion and 2x USA Marathon National Champion Rose Grant of Whitefish, MT. Additional Stans’s NoTubes / Pivot support comes from Shimano, Maxxis, Fox Suspension, Castelli, Kask, and Clif Bar.

PIVOT / REYNOLDS ENDURO: Back for a second year, the young Pivot/Reynolds Enduro team has added firepower in the form of Antoine Caron, the young winner of last year’s Triple Crown of Enduro. Returning to the team are riders Mason Bond, Adam Snyder and Brice Shirbach. In 2017, the team will focus on the IMBA Enduro Series and the Enduro Word Series. Additional Support is provided by Shimano, Fox Suspension, Maxxis and Fly Racing.

AARON CHASE: Redbull / GoPro shredder Aaron Chase is back for two more years with Pivot Cycles. Know for his incredible video edits with riders around the globe, he’s always making something new and creative for his channels. Recent videos include a suspenseful ride across a frozen lake and co-edit with Cedric Gracia in Cappadocia, Turkey. Additional support for Aaron comes from Shimano, Fox, Maxxis, DT Swiss, and Leatt.

PIVOT CYCLES ELITE & GRASSROOTS PROGRAMS: Pivot Cycles supports over 50 elite and grassroots athletes around the world – from ultra-endurance to downhill to gravel racing. A full listing of the 2017 programs is available at pivotcycles.com/riders

PIVOT CYCLES YOUTH AND U23 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS: Pivot Cycles is a founding sponsor of the Arizona NICA program and continues support in 2017. Pivot has renewed support of the Summit Cycling program in Park City, UT, the IK Pictures U23 Downhill Development Program in Germany, the Pivot Cycles-OTE team in Quebec, Canada, and has also added the AZ Devo Program to the list of supported youth programs.

For more on each rider, including their social media links, head over to http://www.pivotcycles.com/riders/