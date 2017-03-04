Zwift’s March Mission – Training Plans

Zwift has revolutionized indoor training, giving cyclists a video game type experience with social functionality. For me, it has become one of two ways that I stay motivated on the trainer during the winter. A while back, they added specialized training sessions you can do, including FTP tests. In February, Zwift challenged riders to ride 30 miles or more in one session for your chance to win a Trek-Segafrado virtual kit. For March, they are challenging riders to complete specialized training plans with the incentive of a chance to win a (real) GCN kit.

The guys at GCN each helped to create training plans for specific areas of cycling, including sprinting, overall speed, climbing, and race preparation. Each were created former pros who raced at the top level in cycling. To enter, simply log in to Zwift, click the enter button, and get riding. Once you complete the training session, you’ll be entered into the drawing.

What’s up for grabs is an official GCN kit by Assos. The Pro Team Short Sleeve jersey is Assos range topping jersey. It’s the same jersey teams like BMC will be using this season, and is made for going fast. The Pro Team Bib Shorts are from the top of the range S7 line, and will be used by the pros and national teams.

The March Mission is active from now until March 31st at 4PM EDT.

If you are new to Zwift, all you need is a computer or phone, a trainer, and speed and cadence sensors. A heart rate monitor and power meter help enhance the experience, and a smart trainer gives you the ultimate virtual ride. When connected to Zwift, a smart trainer will control the resistance and provide a more realistic experience when you ride up and down hills. Membership runs $10 a month. To get the full set of options, you’ll need to run it off of your computer, which means you’ll need a USB dongle to connect your ANT+ sensors. The new mobile app is also available, though some functionality is limited and you need either a dongle or Bluetooth sensors.

http://www.zwift.com