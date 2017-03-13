2017 North American Handmade Bicycle Show winners announced

NAHBS Judges have announced the best custom bicycles from the 2017 show. This year marked a record year for International exhibitors at the Handmade Show, along with over 180 total exhibitors. The awards are broken down by three categories of Riding Discipline, Construction, and Overall Design. NAHBS’s 14th edition will take place Feb 16th -18th in Hartford Connecticut. The NAHBS award winners are as follows.
RIDING DISCIPLINE DIVISION
Fully complete bikes, paint and component choices factor into the judging (aesthetic impact and correctness of the discipline)
- Best City Bike/ Utility Bike – Shamrock Cycles
- Best Road bike – David Kirk
- Best Mountain Bike – Skylar
- Best Cyclocross Bike – Donhue
- Best Gravel Bike – Mosaic Cycles
- Best Track Bike – LOW –
- Best Tandem Bike – Santana
- Best Experimental Bike – Rock West Composites
- Best Artisan Bike – Black Sheep
CONSTRUCTION DIVISION
Construction categories: All bikes presented for the construction categories (lugged, fillet-brazed, TIG-welded and carbon layup) are presented as naked frames. To make the frames easier to inspect, they are presented with a fork, headset and stem. Painted bikes are deemed ineligible.
- Best Fillet Frame – David Kirk
- Best TIG Frame – Eriksen
- Best Carbon Layup – Alchemy
OVERALL DESIGN DIVISION
Theme: These are complete bicycles with a description of the theme, concept or heritage the frame builder is portraying. These bicycles will be judged with an eye toward the overall execution of the theme.
- Best New Builder – SaltAir
- Best Columbus Build – Breadwinner
- Campy Award – No. 22
- Best Theme – Peacock Groove
- Best Finish- Black Magic Paint
- People’s Choice- Tallerico
- President’s Choice- Enigma Bicycles
- Best In Show– Peacock Groove
Leave a Reply