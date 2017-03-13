More News

2017 North American Handmade Bicycle Show winners announced

March 13, 2017 Ron NAHBS, Product & Tech News 0

NAHBS Judges have announced the best custom bicycles from the 2017 show. This year marked a record year for International exhibitors at the Handmade Show, along with over 180 total exhibitors. The awards are broken down by three categories of Riding Discipline, Construction, and Overall Design. NAHBS’s 14th edition will take place Feb 16th -18th in Hartford Connecticut. The NAHBS award winners are as follows.

RIDING DISCIPLINE DIVISION
Fully complete bikes, paint and component choices factor into the judging (aesthetic impact and correctness of the discipline)

Best City Bike/ Utility Bike was won by Shamrock Cycles
  • Best City Bike/ Utility Bike – Shamrock Cycles
  • Best Road bike – David Kirk
  • Best Mountain Bike – Skylar
  • Best Cyclocross Bike – Donhue
  • Best Gravel Bike – Mosaic Cycles
  • Best Track Bike – LOW –
  • Best Tandem Bike – Santana
  • Best Experimental Bike – Rock West Composites
  • Best Artisan Bike – Black Sheep
Skylar won the Best Mountain Bike Award

CONSTRUCTION DIVISION

Construction categories: All bikes presented for the construction categories (lugged, fillet-brazed, TIG-welded and carbon layup) are presented as naked frames. To make the frames easier to inspect, they are presented with a fork, headset and stem. Painted bikes are deemed ineligible.

Erikesen won Best TIG Frame in the Construction Division
  • Best Fillet Frame – David Kirk
  • Best TIG Frame – Eriksen
  • Best Carbon Layup – Alchemy

OVERALL DESIGN DIVISION

Theme: These are complete bicycles with a description of the theme, concept or heritage the frame builder is portraying. These bicycles will be judged with an eye toward the overall execution of the theme.

SaltAir was the Best New Builder Winner
  • Best New Builder – SaltAir
  • Best Columbus Build – Breadwinner
  • Campy Award – No. 22
  • Best Theme – Peacock Groove
  • Best Finish- Black Magic Paint
  • People’s Choice- Tallerico
  • President’s Choice- Enigma Bicycles
  • Best In Show– Peacock Groove
Black Magic received the award for Best Finish

Gallery of NAHBS 2017 images

