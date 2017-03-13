2017 North American Handmade Bicycle Show winners announced

NAHBS Judges have announced the best custom bicycles from the 2017 show. This year marked a record year for International exhibitors at the Handmade Show, along with over 180 total exhibitors. The awards are broken down by three categories of Riding Discipline, Construction, and Overall Design. NAHBS’s 14th edition will take place Feb 16th -18th in Hartford Connecticut. The NAHBS award winners are as follows.

RIDING DISCIPLINE DIVISION

Fully complete bikes, paint and component choices factor into the judging (aesthetic impact and correctness of the discipline)

Best City Bike/ Utility Bike – Shamrock Cycles

Best Road bike – David Kirk

Best Mountain Bike – Skylar

Best Cyclocross Bike – Donhue

Best Gravel Bike – Mosaic Cycles

Best Track Bike – LOW –

Best Tandem Bike – Santana

Best Experimental Bike – Rock West Composites

Best Artisan Bike – Black Sheep

CONSTRUCTION DIVISION

Construction categories: All bikes presented for the construction categories (lugged, fillet-brazed, TIG-welded and carbon layup) are presented as naked frames. To make the frames easier to inspect, they are presented with a fork, headset and stem. Painted bikes are deemed ineligible.

Best Fillet Frame – David Kirk

Best TIG Frame – Eriksen

Best Carbon Layup – Alchemy

OVERALL DESIGN DIVISION

Theme: These are complete bicycles with a description of the theme, concept or heritage the frame builder is portraying. These bicycles will be judged with an eye toward the overall execution of the theme.

Best New Builder – SaltAir

Best Columbus Build – Breadwinner

Campy Award – No. 22

Best Theme – Peacock Groove

Best Finish- Black Magic Paint

People’s Choice- Tallerico

President’s Choice- Enigma Bicycles

Best In Show– Peacock Groove

Gallery of NAHBS 2017 images