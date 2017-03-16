Paul Components adds new line of seatpost collars

On the heels of NAHBS and of introducing a new line of seatpost collars, Paul Components again expands their offerings with a new line of seatpost collars. Built with years of experience, the Seat Collar uses PAUL’s tried and true internal cam design of quick releases.

Made with U.S.A. sourced aluminum and stainless steel, the PAUL Components Seat Collar is sure to fit your bike perfectly with multiple colors and sizes to choose from. They are available in 30.0mm, 31.8mm and 35.0mm and available in black, silver, and with orange accents.

Available for pre-order now, shipping May 2017.

Seat Color Features:

Made of aluminum and stainless steel

Available colors: black, silver, blue, and purple

Available in sizes: 30.0mm, 31.8mm, and 35.0mm

MSRP: $53.00​