More News

Paul Components adds new line of seatpost collars

March 16, 2017 Ron Press Releases, Product & Tech News 0

On the heels of NAHBS and of introducing a new line of seatpost collars, Paul Components again expands their offerings with a new line of seatpost collars. Built with years of experience, the Seat Collar uses PAUL’s tried and true internal cam design of quick releases.

Made with U.S.A. sourced aluminum and stainless steel, the PAUL Components Seat Collar is sure to fit your bike perfectly with multiple colors and sizes to choose from. They are available in 30.0mm, 31.8mm and 35.0mm and available in black, silver, and with orange accents.

Available for pre-order now, shipping May 2017.

Seat Color Features:

  • Made of aluminum and stainless steel
  • Available colors: black, silver, blue, and purple
  • Available in sizes: 30.0mm, 31.8mm, and 35.0mm
  • MSRP: $53.00​
Ron
Ron Callahan is the chief cook and bottlewasher at Bike World News, doing everything from website design to bike reviews.
https://www.bikeworldnews.com
About Ron 3377 Articles
Ron Callahan is the chief cook and bottlewasher at Bike World News, doing everything from website design to bike reviews.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes