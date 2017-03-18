Michal Kwiatkowski wins Milan-San Remo

Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski claimed a stunning victory at Milan-San Remo after winning an epic three-up sprint on the Via Roma.
The Pole was able to counter a stinging attack by World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the Poggio and descended into San Remo alongside the world champion and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors).
The trio went toe-to-toe on the finishing straight, and while Sagan opened out the sprint it was Kwiatkowski who had the strength to edge out the victory in a thrilling finish.
Kwiatkowski’s win is Team Sky’s second Monument victory after Wout Poels victory in last year’s edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege. The victory come just two weeks after Kwiatkowski’s win at Strade Bianche and continues his brilliant start to 2017.
It is Team Sky’s third ‘winning weekend’ in a row after Sergio Henao sealed victory at Paris Nice last Sunday.
After the race a thrilled Kwiatkowski said:
“Winning Milan-San Remo is an incredible feeling. I’m really thankful for my team-mates. They did an incredible job today. I didn’t expect Sagan would go on the Poggio. It looked like it was leading to a bunch sprint.
“I felt pretty strong and it was amazing to be there with Sagan and Alaphilippe. I tried to focus to do my best sprint. It’s unbelievable.”
2017 Milan-San Remo Final Results:
- Michał Kwiatkowski (POL) Team Sky 7h 08′ 39″
- Peter Sagan (SVK) Bora–Hansgrohe + 0″
- Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Quick-Step Floors + 0″
- Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha–Alpecin + 5″
- Fernando Gaviria (COL) Quick-Step Floors + 5″
- Arnaud Démare (FRA) FDJ + 5″
- John Degenkolb (GER) Trek–Segafredo + 5″
- Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) Cofidis + 5″
- Elia Viviani (ITA) Team Sky + 5″
- Caleb Ewan (AUS) Orica–Scott + 5″
