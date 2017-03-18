More News

Michal Kwiatkowski wins Milan-San Remo

March 18, 2017 Ron Press Releases, Road Racing News 0

Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski claimed a stunning victory at Milan-San Remo after winning an epic three-up sprint on the Via Roma.

The Pole was able to counter a stinging attack by World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the Poggio and descended into San Remo alongside the world champion and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors).

The trio went toe-to-toe on the finishing straight, and while Sagan opened out the sprint it was Kwiatkowski who had the strength to edge out the victory in a thrilling finish.

Kwiatkowski’s win is Team Sky’s second Monument victory after Wout Poels victory in last year’s edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege. The victory come just two weeks after Kwiatkowski’s win at Strade Bianche and continues his brilliant start to 2017.

It is Team Sky’s third ‘winning weekend’ in a row after Sergio Henao sealed victory at Paris Nice last Sunday.

After the race a thrilled Kwiatkowski said:

“Winning Milan-San Remo is an incredible feeling. I’m really thankful for my team-mates. They did an incredible job today. I didn’t expect Sagan would go on the Poggio. It looked like it was leading to a bunch sprint.

“I felt pretty strong and it was amazing to be there with Sagan and Alaphilippe. I tried to focus to do my best sprint. It’s unbelievable.”

2017 Milan-San Remo Final Results:

  1. Michał Kwiatkowski (POL) Team Sky 7h 08′ 39″
  2. Peter Sagan (SVK) Bora–Hansgrohe + 0″
  3. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Quick-Step Floors + 0″
  4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha–Alpecin + 5″
  5. Fernando Gaviria (COL) Quick-Step Floors + 5″
  6. Arnaud Démare (FRA) FDJ + 5″
  7. John Degenkolb (GER) Trek–Segafredo + 5″
  8. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) Cofidis + 5″
  9. Elia Viviani (ITA) Team Sky + 5″
  10. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Orica–Scott + 5″

 

Ron
Ron Callahan is the chief cook and bottlewasher at Bike World News, doing everything from website design to bike reviews.
https://www.bikeworldnews.com
About Ron 3378 Articles
Ron Callahan is the chief cook and bottlewasher at Bike World News, doing everything from website design to bike reviews.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes