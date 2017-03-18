Michal Kwiatkowski wins Milan-San Remo

Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski claimed a stunning victory at Milan-San Remo after winning an epic three-up sprint on the Via Roma.

The Pole was able to counter a stinging attack by World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the Poggio and descended into San Remo alongside the world champion and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors).

The trio went toe-to-toe on the finishing straight, and while Sagan opened out the sprint it was Kwiatkowski who had the strength to edge out the victory in a thrilling finish.

Kwiatkowski’s win is Team Sky’s second Monument victory after Wout Poels victory in last year’s edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege. The victory come just two weeks after Kwiatkowski’s win at Strade Bianche and continues his brilliant start to 2017.

It is Team Sky’s third ‘winning weekend’ in a row after Sergio Henao sealed victory at Paris Nice last Sunday.

After the race a thrilled Kwiatkowski said:

“Winning Milan-San Remo is an incredible feeling. I’m really thankful for my team-mates. They did an incredible job today. I didn’t expect Sagan would go on the Poggio. It looked like it was leading to a bunch sprint.

“I felt pretty strong and it was amazing to be there with Sagan and Alaphilippe. I tried to focus to do my best sprint. It’s unbelievable.”

2017 Milan-San Remo Final Results:

Michał Kwiatkowski (POL) Team Sky 7h 08′ 39″ Peter Sagan (SVK) Bora–Hansgrohe + 0″ Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Quick-Step Floors + 0″ Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha–Alpecin + 5″ Fernando Gaviria (COL) Quick-Step Floors + 5″ Arnaud Démare (FRA) FDJ + 5″ John Degenkolb (GER) Trek–Segafredo + 5″ Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) Cofidis + 5″ Elia Viviani (ITA) Team Sky + 5″ Caleb Ewan (AUS) Orica–Scott + 5″