Tifosi Launches New Synapse for Spring 2017

New for the spring, Tifosi is launching the new Synapse sunglasses. This half frame design blends bold Tifosi style with a high performance frame and lenses.

The frame is made from Grilamid TR-90, which makes it virtually indestructible, while remaining highly flexible. Continuing the theme of durability, the shatter-proof, scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses are optical led decentered, What does this mean? Well, by moving the “sweet spot” of the lens from the center of the lens to a point in front of your eye, it eliminate prismatic distortions and makes for a clearer lens. The lenses are also vented to help prevent fogging.

The Synapse is offered in three colors with some color ways offered with additional interchangeable lenses included. The Race Red with Clarion Red lenses and Matte Black with Smoke lenses both include AC Red and clear lenses. The Race Neon frame comes with Light Night Fototec photochromatic lenses. All Synapse glasses come with cleaning bag and ballistic nylon case.

With a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects, the Synapse retails between $69.95 and $79.95. Availability is slated for later this Spring. Keep an eye out on Tifosi’s website for an update.

http://www.tifosioptics.com