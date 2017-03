February and March Updates to UCI Approved List for Frames and Wheels

Back in February, we posted our first article on updates to the UCI’s Approved List for frames and wheels. For a bike or wheel set to be used in a UCI event, it must include a UCI sticker showing it has passed various tests conducted by the cycling governing body. Here are the latest updates.

Two notable items this time are the Hia Velo Founder, and the SpeedX Aero 50 wheelset.

HIA Velo has risen out of the ashes of Guru’s bankruptcy. Industry vets Tony Karklins (Orbea USA), Douglas Zell (founder of Intelligentsia Coffee), and Sam Pickman (Specialized’s senior engineering team) have come together to bring R&D and production to Little Rock, AR. HIA Velo has worked to source everything from raw materials to paint from US manufacturers. Their first batch of bikes is the Founder. Production is limited to 250 frames in 10 dazzling PPG Vibrance colors with minimal logos made from aluminum. As a Founder, you can chose to keep your frame, or trade it in for any of their new 2017 products once they are launched.

For wheels, it is interesting to see the SpeedX Aero 50 on the list. The company has yet to get a frame approved by the UCI, but the wheel set has been.

We’ll continue to periodically post the list as it is updated to keep you up on any secret projects manufacturers have in the works.

Frames

Cronothlon – five sizes between 45 and 56

Approved 2/21/17 – BOT-CRO-TT

CAAD12 RIM – nine sizes between 44-63

Approved 2/13/17 – CANN-CAR-RD

CAAD12 Disc – nine sizes between 44-63

Approved 2/13/17 – CANN-CAD-RD

Imperiale – five sizes between 48 and 56

Approved 2/21/17 – GAV-IMP-RD

Founder – nine sizes between 49 and 61

Approved 2/28/17 – HIA-FOU-RD

Flight MSD800/700 MY17 – six sizes between XS-XL

Approved 2/14/17 – KHS-FLI-RD

Reacto 3 CF2 Rim – seven sizes between 44-59

Approved 2/27/17 – MER-RE2R-RD

Reacto 3 CF2 Disc – seven sizes between 44-59

Approved 2/27/17 – MER-RE2D-RD

Reacto 3 CF4 Rim – six sizes between 47-59

Approved 2/27/17 – MER-RE4R-RD

Reacto 3 CF4 Disc – six sizes between 47-59

Approved 2/27/17 – MER-RE4D-RD

Threshold MK3 – six sizes between 48-60.5

Approved 2/10/17 – NORC-THR3-CX

Veloce Zerouno – Five sizes between 47-58

Approved 2/7/17 – OLMO-VEL-RD

Aero-1 – Seven sizes between 45-58

Approved 2/28/17 – PYTH-AER1-RD

Super Prestige MY 18 – Six sizes between 50-60

Approved 2/15/17 – STEV-SPRC-CX

Arcalis Disc – Six sizes between 50-60

Approved 2/15/17 – STEV-ARCD-RD

Wheels

Team 50 Tubular – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/20/17

Team 36 Tubular – 36mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/20/17

AeroV50 V2 – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/20/17

Curve G4 35 – 35mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/20/17

Curve G4 45 – 35mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/20/17

Curve G4 55 – 35mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/20/17

Curve G4 69 – 35mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/20/17

R38T – 35mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/7/17

R60T – 60mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/7/17

R45T Pro – 35mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/7/17

FULLCARBON Vain 40 – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/9/17

FULLCARBON Vain 60 – 60mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/9/17

FULLCARBON Vain 90 – 88mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/9/17

FULLCARBON Cruise 90 – 88mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/9/17

FULLCARBON Cruise 60 – 60mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/9/17

FULLCARBON Cruise 40 – 38mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/9/17

FULLCARBON Rebel 90 with DT240S Upgrade – 88mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/9/17

FULLCARBON Rebel 50 with DT240S Upgrade – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/9/17

Race Aero Wide – 31mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 1/31/17

50 Carbon Wide Aero – 50mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 1/31/17

Aon T 38 – 38 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 2/7/17

Expert SL – 24 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 1/3/17

Expert SL Disc – 22 mm rim – 28 spokes

Approved 1/3/17

Expert CW – 30 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 1/3/17

Expert CC – 18.3 mm rim – 32 spokes

Approved 1/3/17

SWR Full Carbon RC DX – 36 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Action 30 – 30 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Cross AXY – 25 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Cross Tube – 25 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Race WP DX – 30 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Race WP – 26 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Reflex – 25 mm rim – 20 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Revox RC DX – 38 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Revox RC – 38 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Supertype 338 – 38 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Supertype 350 – 38 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Supertype 550 – 50 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

SWR RC36 – 36 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

SWR RC36/50 – 36 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

SWR RC50 – 50 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17

Roval CL 32 – 32 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 1/25/17

Roval CL 32 Disc – 32 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 1/25/17

Roval CL 40 – 40 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/25/17

Roval CL 40 Disc – 40 mm rim – 24 spokes

Approved 1/25/17

Roval CL 60 – 60 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 1/25/17

Roval CL 64 – 64 mm rim – 16 spokes

Approved 1/25/17

Roval CL 64 Disc – 64 mm rim – 21 spokes

Approved 1/25/17

SpeedX-50 – 50 mm rim – 18 spokes

Approved 1/10/17