State Bicycle Company announces collaboration with “The Simpsons”

State Bicycle Company, known for their well-priced quality bikes and strong aesthetics has announced a partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products (FCP) and The Simpsons.

The range consists of three limited-edition collections of complete bikes and frame sets featuring iconic designs tied to the show: the Bart & Crossbone, the Springfield Character Wrap, and the Color Block. Each collection has its own line of apparel to match which consists of a cycling bib, jersey, socks, and cap. In addition, limited edition jerseys featuring iconic characters such as Otto Mann and Itchy & Scratchy will be offered later this year, as well as accessory collections inspired by Homer’s favorite snack which range from saddles to bottles and backpacks.

“We could not be more excited to partner with The Simpsons brand. The TV show has been part of popular culture for so long and we feel the partnership will have emotional value to our customers,” says Mehdi Farsi, co-founder of State Bicycles. “We look forward to rolling out the line and celebrating the collection worldwide with both the core fans and the cycling culture.”

Sandra Vauthier-Cellier, SVP Fox Consumer Products EMEA added, “We are delighted to partner with State Bicycle Co on this stylish urban cycling collection. The unique designs are a mix of both subtle and direct references from The Simpsons, making the eye catching and contemporary product range ideal for both fans and cyclists alike”.

Bikes Available in Styles:

Color Block

Springfield Character Wrap

Bart & Crossbone

MSRP:

The Simpsons limited edition complete bikes – $499

Frame Sets – $199.99

Apparel – Jerseys $69.99, Socks $12.99, Caps $14.99, Bibs $59.99

Availability: March 2017 on Statebicycle.com, statebicycle.co.uk and State dealers.