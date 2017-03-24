Team Sky partners with Db Equipment to design innovative bike travel/storage bag

Db Equipment is thrilled to announce the expansion of their game-changing travel bags into the bike category. A mountain bike bag, The Trail, and a road bike bag, The Tour, will redefine the experience of traveling with a bike. The seamless Db experience will be available to bikers 20th of March 2017

“Ever since we created the Douchebag and really pushed the ski bag market, we have been approached by athletes from so many different sports asking us to improve their travel equipment as well. So we decided to take on the bike travel bag category, as it was one of the segments that really needed better product solutions,” said Jon Olsson, professional skier and co-founder of Db Equipment.

As with the original ski bag, the Db team went back to the very fundamentals of traveling with a bike to create the same level of thoroughly re-engineered design. This singular focus has led to a unique, technical, patent-pending product solution.

“We did not set out to make a bike bag, we set out to make the best bike bag. We poured resources and time into this project, and when the final result rolled into the office we all felt that it was 100% worth it. We have a truly great product” said Olsson.

Over the last two years, Db partnered up with many ambassadors to make sure they addressed every angle of travel with a bike. This included consulting with the mountain bike team Athertons, as well as Team Sky, a prestigious British road cycling team. The time and input from bike world professionals who live and breathe their sport was a crucial ingredient in designing these bike bags.

“To work with Team Sky has been an amazing experience. Their mentality of never settling for anything but the best is in perfect alignment with our design philosophy, so the cooperation worked out great,” said Truls Brataas, CEO of Db Equipment.

Db has seen 98% average annual growth each year with its current, highly coveted travel bags. The company continues to expand internationally, working with premium retailers around the world. Since its inception just over four years ago, Db Equipment has expanded from the award-winning Douchebag ski and snowboard bag to include a line of sleek, well designed, integrated gear-hauling systems, making traveling easier and more efficient.