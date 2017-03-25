Sweet Protection introduces two new high-performance mountain bike helmets

Sweet Protection, Norwegian developers of premium helmets, protective gear and technical clothing for the ski, whitewater and mountain bike markets, is proud to introduce the massively updated, top-of-the-line Bushwhacker II helmet along with the more affordably priced Dissenterhelmet, both new for spring 2017.

Known around the world for creating the most advanced action sport helmets available, Sweet brings years of design experience to these two new mountain bike helmets, setting the standard for protection, performance and style.

“At Sweet Protection, we have a passion for perfection that drives our desire to outfit our core markets with the safest, highest performance products available,” says Christian Erga, Head of Marketing with Sweet Protection. “We are always looking for ways to improve across our helmet, padding and apparel categories to better protect you while on the trail, the mountain or the water. The Bushwhacker and Dissenter accomplish this goal while spanning a range of price points, making Sweet performance available to the broadest range of users possible.”

Used by the likes of 3X World Enduro Champion Tracy Moseley, the Bushwhacker II, an enduro/trail specific helmet with extended coverage and protection, is specifically engineered for high impact performance. It’s an updated and revised version of the original Bushwhacker and now includes STACC ventilation, which ensures uninterrupted airflow over the temporal artery to enhance cooling in the hottest weather. The Bushwhacker II has a new occigrip retention system, an adjustable visor and softer, lighter webbing for increased comfort on the trail. This model is available in standard, MIPS and Carbon MIPS versions. MSRP: $219.95 for standard, $259.95 for MIPS and $319.95 for Carbon MIPS.

Also new for Spring 2017 is the Dissenter. Sweet uses in-mold technology, similar to the Bushwhacker II, with one major exception—a single-piece polycarbonate shell to help deliver a “bang for your buck” price point. The Dissenter is equipped with the occigrip turn dial and STACC ventilation, as well, and is lightweight and low profile while providing optimum all-mountain protection. Available with or without MIPS protection. MSRP: $149.95 for standard and $189.95 for MIPS.